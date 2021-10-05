So you're getting married. You have everything on your list to get sorted — the venue, the music, and you're knee-deep in the guest list, decorations, and menu tastings. One important thing you should never forget is your bridal beauty prep. Your wedding beauty timeline is just as important as your wedding planning timeline. After all, you want to look picture-perfect and radiant on your special day, and that takes some work and planning.

Having a good wedding beauty plan that's set well ahead of the wedding gives you time to adequately prepare your hair, skin, nails and more for the big day.

To help you avoid any last-minute beauty chaos, here are some tips.

Three to six months before the wedding

• Start a vitamin regimen that includes supplements that support health, collagen production, healthy hair growth and strong nails.

• Make a fitness plan. Chose an exercise regimen that you'll enjoy and stick to.

• If you are thinking of trying a new hair colour or getting highlights, this is the ideal time to experiment.

• Try to reserve your make-up artist and hairstylist in advance.

• Do your wedding hair and make-up trials with your chosen professional. Pro tip: Try to schedule your trials on a day you have your engagement photoshoot or another wedding event; for example, your bridal shower. Then you can really test out your glam!

• Start to get your brows professionally shaped; this way you'll have time to grow them out in spots, if needed, and have a defined shape with a consistent routine.

Three months before the wedding

• Manage your stress. Everyone's body reacts differently when stressed and you don't want any beauty bummers in your way because you didn't get your wedding planning stress under control.

• Allow nothing new to touch your face. Introducing an unfamiliar ingredient could trigger inflammation, redness, or possible break-outs.

One month to two weeks before the wedding

• Cut/trim your hair — this will allow time for your hair to “settle” while still looking fresh.

• Touch up your hair colour.

• Think about/choose what nail colour you'll wear.

• Get your final facial.

One week before the wedding

• Get professional teeth whitening if you're interested in that.

• Get your brows professionally waxed or threaded. You can do this as close as two days before the wedding.

• Do a deep-conditioning treatment for softer, shinier hair.

• This is a good time to get any waxing done, to avoid irritation at the last minute.

Two days before the wedding

• Get your manicure and pedicure.

• Try to get a solid eight hours of sleep so you wake up looking and feeling refreshed and relaxed.

Starting your wedding beauty right away is the perfect excuse to give yourself a makeover so that you can have the best hair, skin, and nails of your life as you make your way up the aisle.

Starting (or revamping) a wedding beauty regimen is a great way to practise a full-time self-care lifestyle. Next week we'll share wedding beauty tips from some of our local beauty professionals.

Nourish your mind, your body and your soul for a timeless look — an elevated version of yourself.