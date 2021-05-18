Wedding Gifting

Most guests give a gift to the bride and groom in celebration of their marriage. Various factors should be considered when thinking about what to give as a wedding gift. The most important thing to think about is your relationship with the couple and that your gift is a show of your support for their new life together.

Traditionally the couple has a registry, which is certainly helpful in choosing the gift, but this seems to be a fading tradition locally. Gifting has now become more personalised and thoughtful.

A couple's wish list is always the best place for guests to start their search. If you decide to go against the wedding registry if the couple has one, ensure what you're getting them is something you think they'll enjoy for years to come.

Coming up with the perfect wedding gift isn't always easy. The fact is different people like different things. Traditional gifts, like serveware and appliances, are some of the most practical and frequently requested presents. Practical gifts are always best from customised linens and home accessories to kitchen and dining heirlooms; you'll be sure to find something they'll love and use.

The couple who enjoys entertaining will likely continue to do so throughout their marriage. A classic charcuterie board accompanying bowls will be a perfect gift; add a monogram if you would like.

Wine glasses are never a bad idea; they are timeless gifts and essential for entertaining.

Unexpected gift ideas include a beautiful keepsake container for storing wedding mementoes or an elegant picture frame for wedding photo prints.

How to give a cash gift

Many newly-weds need the money more than anything else, so there is nothing wrong with giving this as a gift. I can tell you it's the most appreciated thing a couple can receive. Most modern couples place a protected box or guarded basket under watchful eyes to collect your cash gift.

What to do with the gift

If you are unable to send the gift in advance, you may take it to the reception and place it on the designated gift table. Remember to attach a card with your name and note so they know who the gift is from. If you need to send the gift after the wedding, try to do so immediately afterwards.

The note for the gift

Always send a message on an accompanying card! Make it as personal as possible. Make a suggestion how the couple can use it together; for example, “We hope that these wine glasses will toast to many happy moments together!”

The honeymoon registry

Chances are the couple would love a honeymoon that's the vacation of a lifetime! More and more couples are breaking with traditional wedding registries and thinking more along the lines of experiences and there's now a growing trend of honeymoon registry sites. Some hospitality and resort brands are also offering this service, so don't be surprised if you're asked to gift the couple a vacation.

You are never obligated to give a gift, but it is always a tasteful gesture if you attend the wedding. If you are unable to attend, you should send a congratulatory card, with or without a gift.

Remember, most couples send invitations with the purpose of having you present on their special day rather than for what you can give.