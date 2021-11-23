Wedding MBA 2021

Two weeks ago I headed to Las Vegas for the biggest wedding industry event of the year, the Wedding MBA Convention. The Wedding MBA is one of the top must-attend events for wedding professionals looking to take their b usiness to the next level.

All the specialty seminars for venue owners, planners, disc jockeys, florists, event designers, caterers/cakes, photographers, videographers, and wedding attire purveyors were the perfect way to find out the latest in the wedding business, including trends, and technology.

I've never been in the same space as so many industry professionals hungry for education and information!

The conference was filled with over 100 sessions over the span of three days — it was non-stop wedding info consumption. There was also an exhibit hall that featured some amazing service providers and resources.

The convention was a fun way to meet other event professionals who were more than happy not only to learn about Jamaica, but to in turn share their knowledge and experiences with me outside of the general sessions during the conference.

With so many emerging trends, I was able to make some really awesome connections. I was delighted to meet and hear presentations from some of my personal favourites who have risen to the highest ranks in the wedding industry, like Meghan Ely of the award-winning OFD Consultants who had a wealth of knowledge to share, and Terrica Skaggs from Cocktails & Details who definitely kept it real in her presentation, Wedding Blunders, with her amazing personality.

Margaux Fraise, owner of Harmony Creative Studio, provided so many valuable lessons for business in her Affordable Luxury session. Meanwhile, David Tutera struck emotions with his Joyful Celebration presentation; of course, I was excited when he spoke about his upcoming 2022 David Tutera Experience in Jamaica!

I had the opportunity to steal a few precious minutes from the extremely busy schedule of Shannon Underwood, conference director of the Wedding MBA, as she walked from one section of the convention centre to the other to introduce a presenter.

Here's what she shared.

Shikima Hinds (SH): What is your role and involvement in the wedding MBA?

Shannon Underwood (SU): I hire all the speakers and book all the exhibitors. I'm also involved in the certification programme and helping with attendee registrations and questions. This year's exhibit floor is the best we have ever had. We had the most exhibits that we've ever had with the most types and variety of exhibits.

SH: How do you feel about being back after the COVID-19 induced hiatus?

SU: Our speakers had two full years to prepare, and I was very impressed with their presentations. This year I felt like people were the nicest they have ever been to me and each other. They were so excited to celebrate the start of large-scale events. There has been a real sense of gratitude this year. I feel elated!

I spoke to Shannon after my return home to Jamaica, and naturally, she's exhausted but has already begun booking exhibitors for 2022!

In a nutshell, Wedding MBA was so worth it! It was so wonderful from beginning to end.