Wedding Menu Cards: Practical and Fun

Food and drink play a major role in the overall experience of your wedding. Be it a plated dinner, a buffet or passed hors d'oeuvres, menu cards are practical and fun.

Here's what goes on your card:

What you write on it is mostly dependent upon your menu. At the top of your card be sure to write either “menu” or another signifier so that guests know this stationery contains the night's options.

Many ask if wedding reception menu cards are necessary. Well, they are not a requirement, but they are great for communicating the details of the meal to your guests.

The design and type of wedding menu cards you choose is up to you, but they should be based on the style and tone of your event.

Regardless of how you creatively express your wording, your menu template should include the following:

1. Description of courses: This is the list of dishes to be served.

• Plated meal: Menu should note each course and the name of the corresponding dish. Detail meal options in the order they will be served.

• Family-style meal: List the food items or meal options that will be served on each table.

• Buffet meal: List the food items or meal options that will be served at the buffet.

2. The main ingredients in each dish

Provide a descriptive shortlist of the main ingredients in each dish. Try not to include foods that are considered sources of common food allergies such as nuts, shellfish, gluten, and dairy.

There are many different ways to display the catering menu at your wedding, but here is a look at the main styles you're likely to encounter:

Plated service

Individual menu cards: For formal or elegant weddings with plated dinner service, it is typical for a small menu card to be put at each place setting. This option adds a nice finishing touch to your table design.

Organise the menu card by course: The appetiser, soup and salad are served first, followed by the entrée and dessert. If you happen to have more than one entrée, be sure to list the options and include the word “or” between each choice.

If you're serving a plated meal with multiple main course options, it's common to ask your guests to choose their preferred main course on the RSVP card. Keep it as simple as possible, opting for single words like chicken, fish, vegetarian, etc. Include some instructions and a blank line in front of each choice so guests can fill in the number of meals.

There are couples who prefer that guests make their selection at the event. Do bear in mind that this takes up more service time. In the case of your guests hearing entrée choices tableside, they'll probably appreciate having a printed dinner menu handy to help them decide among the dishes.

Buffet or family-style service:

A menu card is a quick and easy way to give guests the courtesy of knowing what to expect during the meal.

Menu sample wording for a buffet: “Thank you so much for celebrating this special occasion with us! Please eat, drink, and be merry.”

This is the perfect area to use a large display or signage if you prefer not to invest in individual menu cards for each place setting. This is a great option to display a large sign at the reception for a buffet or food station. From chalkboard signage to calligraphy on mirrors, there are endless ways to get creative and elevate your décor at the same time. Many couples also opt to place several small menu signs along the buffet or at each food station.

Menu sample wording for family style: “Welcome to our wedding reception. Please enjoy this family-style menu as you get to know everyone at your table.”

A table sign is ideal for this type of service. To retain the intimate feel of individual menu cards without straining your budget, for this service, placing a menu sign or two on each table is ideal.

Dessert courses are optional on menus or maybe a separate menu all to itself. Some couples opt for a dessert table with a small sign or mini tented cards presenting the options.

Hors d'oeuvres-only etiquette

To offer clarity that you're hosting a cocktail party, not a plated meal, clearly state “cocktail reception” or “cocktails and hors d'oeuvres to follow” or “join us after the ceremony for cocktails, canapes and dancing”.

Do serve a substantial amount for this period. A cocktail reception should include a start and end time on the invitation. For example: “Cocktail reception to follow, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.”

This should set the right expectations and prompt your guests to eat a small meal beforehand and allow for hungrier guests to plan for dinner after they depart, if they so desire.

Do kids need a special menu?

We'd say children over 12 can eat adult meals, but separate meals are a good idea for the younger ones. Kids' meals will make dinner service much smoother and is far more affordable. Simple meals like pasta, chicken tenders, or fries are usually the way to go. Trust me, this will make the children (and parents) happier!

Keeping guests happy when it comes to wedding food and drink etiquette, the main rule is to simply ensure your guests are comfortable. Because if your guests are fed and happy, you're guaranteed to have a great night!