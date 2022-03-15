You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

As the world changes, the wedding industry has adopted a new set of rules to reflect the changing times. Get acquainted with the word weddiquette — a mash-up of wedding + etiquette.

A few basic rules remain, however, like — never wear white unless you're the bride, give a gift, keep speeches short and sweet. But outside of these a few others may require a refresher. Whether you are in the midst of planning your special day or attending a string of nuptials, you'll want to keep these do's and don'ts top of mind.

Here are a few rules to follow:

1. Send your RSVP in on time. This is the most important pre-wedding etiquette. Nobody wants to stalk invitees for RSVPs.

2. Dress appropriately and don't create your own dress code. If the invitation states a particular type of dress, do not show up in anything less than what the invitation says. If you have any questions or if the dress code isn't specified, don't be afraid to ask!

3. Be on time! Being late to attend a wedding is rude and, in my opinion, one of the worst offences.

4. Enjoy yourself without overindulging in food and alcohol. It's nice to take advantage of the open bar, but be sure to drink responsibly. You certainly don't want to do anything that will take the attention away from the couple.

5. Do think before you post. It is important to know the couple's social media rules before posting those fun images on Instagram. Some couples may want to keep a few of their wedding moments private.

So, here is empowering weddiquette. Remember that “etiquette is power”. Cheers to that!