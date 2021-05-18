The Face Place Institute of Aesthetics, which is the training arm to popular beauty therapy salon the Face Place, has become first in Jamaica to attain training school status with the prestigious CIDESCO (Comité International d'Esthetique et de Cosmétologie) International — the world standard in beauty and spa therapy training.

Managing director of the institute, Marie Hall-Smith says this will help bolster career opportunities for many Jamaicans at a time when the Ministry of Education is emphasising a focus on skills training through its new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy.

“A student who obtains CIDESCO qualification is assured that their qualification will be recognised and respected worldwide within the Beauty Industry and a Face Place Institute graduate will stand out in an increasingly competitive skills market.” Hall-Smith said.

She shared that the Face Place Institute, which has been accredited nationally since 2009 with the NCTVET, is now CIDESCO-approved for three certification programmes: Manual Facial, Facial, and Body Therapy. And students who successfully complete the training courses can look towards leading day spas, regional and global five-star hotels, and cruise ships for potential career opportunities.

Furthermore, the Face Place Institute, which has a mission to maintain the global standards in its training, has appreciated that the beauty industry has evolved to be recognised by physicians and surgeons as a complementary service for individuals seeking assistance in the maintenance of body and facial appearances.

Medi-spa businesses, cosmetic surgery, and dermatology extensions of the medical field are all looking for the support of qualified and professional aestheticians, and Hall-Smith says that this is one more indication that there are many opportunities for people who are interested in pursuing a career in the growing beauty industry.

She added, “CIDESCO training elevates Jamaica's training ability to the highest level available in the global marketplace. It creates entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities for the recently unemployed, retraining opportunities for those in corporate and other industries that are downsizing, and creates more marketable and higher-skilled, trained employees to work in the tourism and cruise sector.”

The Face Place Institute of Aesthetics has been in operation since 1989 and continues to operate, making the necessary adjustments to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. It promises that this partnership with CIDESCO for training will benefit the country in a time when many are looking to new paths due to the current global health crisis.

The CIDESCO approval will “raise the bar of the cadre of trained Jamaican professionals in aesthetics and beauty therapy,” Hall-Smith concluded.

The Face Place Institute of Aesthetics

3 Carvahlo Dr, Kingston 10

Check out the website at: www.thefaceplaceinstitute.com, send an email at info@thefaceplaceinstitute.com or call (876) 754-3923 or (876) 754-3810.