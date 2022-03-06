15 FAQs on kidney disease

WORLD Kidney Day is March 10, 2022 and will be celebrated under the theme “Kidney health for All; Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney care.”

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is common and harmful. Approximately one in 10 adult people worldwide have it and if left untreated it can be deadly.

Though early detection allows for disease care and management to help prevent morbidity, mortality and improve cost effectiveness and sustainability, kidney disease related mortality continues to increase yearly and is projected to be the fifth-leading cause of death by 2040.

In order to fight back, knowledge is necessary and so below are some frequently asked questions about CKD and answers to them provided by Marika Davis, nephrology nurse at Mandeville Regional Hospital.

1) What are the leading causes of renal failure?

Ans: The leading causes of renal failure are uncontrolled high blood pressure and uncontrolled diabetes.

2) Is the only purpose of the kidneys is to filter blood?

Ans: No. The kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs, located just below the ribcage on either side of the spine. They help filter your blood by removing waste and excess fluids, but they do much more. The kidneys help maintain the balance of electrolytes in the body. In addition, hormones produced by the kidney help regulate your blood pressure, make red blood cells, and help keep you strong.

3) Is urine made in the kidneys?

Ans: The kidneys filter up to 150 quarts of blood and produce one to two quarts of urine, which is composed of body wastes and extra water. The urine passes from the kidneys through tubes called ureters, into the bladder where it is stored until it is filled. When the bladder reaches capacity, signals are sent to the brain that it is time to urinate, and the urine is released out of the body through a tube called the urethra.

4) What is the medical term that refers to the function of the kidney?

Ans: “Renal” is the medical term that refers to kidney function.

“Renal function” refers to the state of the kidneys, and how well they filter blood. Two healthy kidneys provide 100 per cent of your renal function.

5)What are common non-specific symptoms of chronic kidney disease?

Ans: Kidney disease can have many different signs and symptoms that are non-specific, meaning, these same symptoms could also be signs of dysfunction in another body organ.

Some non-specific symptoms of renal disease include:

Fatigue

Difficulty concentrating

Trouble sleeping

Dry, itchy skin

Frequent urge to urinate

Blood in the urine

Urine is foamy

Puffiness around the eyes

Loss of appetite

Swelling in the ankles and feet

Muscle cramps

6) Can someone have chronic kidney disease without symptoms?

Ans: Yes. It is possible to have kidney disease and have no symptoms for a long time. The damage to the kidneys can occur slowly and gradually, over many years, even decades. The common causes of kidney damage include high blood pressure that is poorly managed, and uncontrolled diabetes.

7) Which kidney disease is known to be inherited?

Ans: Polycystic kidney disease. A type of kidney disease that is genetic, or inherited, is polycystic kidney disease (PKD). Polycystic means “many cyst,” and this disorder is characterised by cysts in both kidneys (bilateral renal cysts). These cysts can grow and cause the kidneys to get larger, while replacing the normal tissue. This can ultimately result in chronic kidney disease and kidney failure over time.

8) Is haemodialysis the only treatment for kidney failure?

Ans.: No. Haemodialysis is the process that removes waste products and extra fluids from the blood – a job usually performed by healthy kidneys – and it's one of the options for treating renal failure. Peritoneal dialysis is another treatment option that filters the waste and fluids, but it does so by using the lining of your belly (the peritoneum).

Dialysis is usually tried first when renal failure occurs. These options do not cure renal failure, but they can improve the quality of life, and extend the lifespan for someone in renal failure. The last resort option is a kidney transplant, whereby the patient receives a kidney from a living or recently deceased donor. This can be a cure, however, the organ may be rejected, and the patient will need to be on immunosuppressant medications for the rest of their life.

9) What is the name of the doctor who specialises in kidney diseases?

Ans: A nephrologist is a physician who specialises in kidney diseases. Such specialists may help patients avoid renal failure for years and can help a patient determine the best treatments if renal failure does occur.

10) How many stages of kidney disease are there?

Ans: There are five stages of chronic kidney disease.

Stage 1: Normal kidney function, but there are signs that point to kidney disease.

Stage 2: Mildly decreased kidney function, and there are signs that point to kidney disease

Stage 3: Moderately reduced kidney function

Stage 4: Severely reduced kidney function

Stage 5: Very severe reduction in kidney function; end stage renal failure

11) Should people on dialysis maintain diets high in protein?

Ans.: Yes. People on dialysis should maintain diets high in protein. High-quality protein produces less waste for removal during dialysis. Good sources for protein include meat, poultry, fish and eggs.

12) Should people on dialysis eat reduced amounts of potassium?

Ans: Yes. It is important that people on dialysis reduce their intake of the mineral potassium. Potassium levels in the blood may build up and become elevated in between dialysis treatments and can affect your heartbeat. Too much potassium in the blood (hyperkalemia) can cause nausea, weakness, fatigue, irregular heartbeat, and can lead to cardiac arrest and death.

13) Should patient on dialysis replenish lost nutrients with over-the-counter vitamins?

Ans: No. Patients on dialysis need to follow a restricted diet, which may cause them to be deficient in certain nutrients. However, it is not a good idea to try to replenish those nutrients with over-the-counter vitamin and mineral supplements. Many supplements contain vitamins and minerals that can be harmful to patients on dialysis. A doctor can prescribe supplements that are appropriate.

14) Should patients with kidney disease manage their fluid intake?

Ans: Yes. A kidney disease alters the body's ability to balance fluid intake.People with kidney diseases have to be very careful about their fluid intake. Patients who do not monitor their fluid intake can gain weight and develop oedema (swelling) because they are retaining water. This extra fluid can cause higher blood pressure, breathing difficulties, pulmonary oedema which can cause them to drowning, and/or heart problems.

15) Can too much phosphorus causes dialysis patients skin to itch?

Ans: Yes. An excess of phosphorus in the blood can make skin feel itchy, and it can also pull calcium from the bones, leading to fractures. Processed foods are often high in phosphorus and should be avoided. Patients on dialysis should work with a dietician to manage dietary intake of phosphorus. Medications called phosphate binders maybe prescribed to help absorb phosphorus from the food and allow it to pass through the body without being absorbed into the bloodstream.