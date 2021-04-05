You can live forever

THE thought of living forever has always fascinated mankind.

Tales have been told of emissaries tasked by kings to find the elixir of life. The Spanish explorer Ponce de León, first governor of Puerto Rico, went on a search — fuelled by stories from native Indians — of a fountain of youth reputed for reversing the ageing process, in the land of Bimini. Today, man, for the most part, has resolved that life on Earth, if we are fortunate, go from anywhere between 90 and 100 years.

Despite this fact, there is an innate desire to live forever. Could this have been placed there by a force higher than humans? The superabundance of articles on health, in one way or the other, underscores man's desire for long life. But, try as we may, we are cut off at a certain age.

When all mankind's efforts have failed, did you know there is a promise of living forever with perfect health from the Bible perspective?

A perfectly healthy start

The first chapters in the Bible, the book of Genesis, detail man's perfect start. Not only could man eat from an abundance of naturally grown fruits and vegetables in the Garden of Eden, man benefited from perfect health. In fact, death only came into the picture after they disobeyed and ate from a tree they were told not to. The result is a fallen human race.

Is the Bible book credible as to why we are in this situation? A cursory look into world religions has this striking similarity that man had a perfect and healthy start, attesting to the truth in the Genesis account. Obedience, then, is needed if we are to get out of this current fallen state.

John 17:3

“This means everlasting life, their taking in knowledge of you the only true God and the one whom you sent forth Jesus Christ.” For one to benefit from this gift of life everlasting, the first step is to know about God and his word and what he requires.

No to disobedience

Mankind, in general, are a disobedient and lawless people. Even the current uncontrollable outbreak of the novel coronavirus is due, in part, to the wanton disregard for health directives. Disobedience got us to where we are on this unhealthy death trajectory, as seen in the case of Adam and Eve, and disobedience is further sinking us in this pandemic. Again, it is only logical that a course of obedience can put us in line to benefit from everlasting life and set us apart from the disobedient crowd.

A healthy future promised

Ps 37:29 — “The righteous themselves will possess the Earth and live forever upon it.”

Ps 37:10-11 — “And just a little while longer and the wicked one will be no more and you will certainly give attention to his place and he will not be, but the meek ones themselves will possess the Earth and find their exquisite delight in the abundance of peace.”

Is 33: 24 — “And no resident will say I am sick. The people dwelling in the land will be pardoned of their error.”

Job 33:25 — “Let his fresh become fresher than in youth. Let him return to the days of his youthful vigour.” In this text lies the real fountain of youth.

Is 35: 5-6 — “At that time, the eyes of the blind ones will be opened, and the very ears of the deaf ones will be unstopped. At that time, the lame will leap like the deer, and the tongue of the speechless will shout for joy.”

The Bible's hope of life everlasting is sure. Be assured, then, that a perfect and healthy life awaits obedient mankind.

