Common coital mishaps

DID you know that you could be harming your sex organ during coitus?

According to one local medical expert, over the years, many Jamaicans have been harming themselves as a result of engaging in “rough sex”, which is compounded by improper protective techniques.

Urologist Dr Dean Wong is warning both men and women of the dangers. In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Dr Wong told Your Health Your Wealth that these sexual “mishaps” are pervasive and are not unique to any one gender.

Most common injuries

“For males, penile fractures and frenulum (the underside part of the foreskin) lacerations are the most common. These are treated by urologists. For females, lacerations to the labia and vagina, and bruises to the cervix are most common; these are usually handled by the gynaecologists. Only severe cases where the laceration extends into the urethra [are the instances] that the urologists will get involved [in],” he said.

Dr Wong added: “Assuming rough sex…penis into vagina between male and female by mutual consent, these injuries are resultant from coital mishaps, therefore, proper technique is of paramount importance. Additionally, in the case of women, giving enough time for genital engorgement and natural lubrication from sexual bodily fluids after arousal or foreplay can help, or in some cases artificial lubricants like K-Y [Warming] Jelly can be supplemented — especially if sexual toys are being used.”

Highlighting that Jamaica has a “higher than normal” occurrence of penile fractures compared to other Western countries, the urologist said that Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) and the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) used to see approximately one case per month.

“In the last 12 weeks of 2020, my team treated nine such cases at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, which is extraordinarily high. Is this related to COVID 'tan a yuh yaad' lockdowns? I don't know,” he said.

Long-term effects possible

The urologist also said there is the possibility that, if not treated, these sex-related injuries could cause long-term effects.

“Most coital injuries generally have good long-term outcomes with cosmetic appearance and function — for example, good erections provided that surgical repair is done by an expert. Outcomes in women are generally very good with prompt medical intervention, as the vagina — a major wear-and-tear organ and with super healing ability — was already designed to deliver a baby.

“Without surgical treatment for penile fractures, there is increased likelihood of long-term penile lump, curvature, pain, and erectile dysfunction…impotence. There are various surgical approaches which will be determined on an individual basis,” he added.

Younger couples most affected

Dr Wong told Your Health Your Wealth that these issues are more evident among younger couples.

“Interestingly, younger couples are anecdotally more likely to be engaged in 'rough sex' or previously referred to as 'daggering' or 'side-chick relationships', where overexuberance may be a contributing factor.”

Added Wong: “With men, penile fracture is a coital mishap involving a missed entry of the erect penis into the vagina, resulting in blunt trauma to penis and tearing of its deep layers. There is no actual bone in the penis! This only occurs during aggressive intercourse and is reported to occur more commonly in the coitus retro, known as 'back shot', and 'reverse cowgirl' positions.”

Though individuals may be greatly satisfied during the acts, the urologist said subsequent to injuries, there is usually a great deal of embarrassment.

“But I wouldn't necessarily say a decrease in self-confidence since some men are 'repeat offenders',” he added. “Sometimes, initially, the men report many different stories as to the source of the injury. For example, accidentally falling on an erect penis when, in fact, it was a coital mishap — which they later admit after gaining trust and rapport with the medical team,” Dr Wong said, noting that the non-medical concern among men is sometimes due to the sexual encounter being with someone other than their spouse.

Tips to avoid sex injuries

The urologist advised that proper technique is necessary to prevent coital mishaps.

“Do not try to impress with overexuberant thrusting. Use sexual toys or objects carefully. Apply adequate lubrication where necessary and if an injury occurs, seek expert medical advice,” he said.