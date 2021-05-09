Dental tips for mom

BEING a mom is hard work. You put a lot of effort into making sure your child is happy and healthy. However, sometimes moms forget that their smile deserves the same type of care and attention.

As you balance parenting your children, working, and managing a home, it's important to take care of yourself, too. As part of celebrating your journey through motherhood, here are some tips to help all the amazing moms keep their smiles healthy.

For expecting and new moms

Adopting a child or expecting a baby can be one of the most life-changing events in a woman's life. And, when considering the many things to take care of, sleep may not be the first thing on her mind.

Losing just a few hours of sleep can affect your bone health and bone tissue regeneration, and that has an impact on teeth and gums. It is common to see women who are pregnant have mild to moderate gum disease, so regular dental visits are important and shouldn't be ignored.

When it comes to minerals, every expectant mother needs to think about calcium and magnesium. They are the main minerals in your baby's bones, and they also contribute to the development of both bones and teeth in the baby.

Calcium helps your body build and maintain strong, healthy bones. It's also important for many other body functions, such as supporting the body's nerve and muscle function. Magnesium is also known to reduce issues like headaches, leg cramps, teeth grinding, and promote restful sleep. Calcium and magnesium can also be taken as a supplement, or absorbed through your skin via creams, oils and bath salts.

For moms with older children

Mothers of young children know how time seems to fly by. Between school, activities and appointments, the clock ticks faster than you can blink. With more to manage for themselves, mothers may put their health needs aside and delay things like regular check-ups with the doctor and dentist.

Even with the busy schedule, we strongly encourage moms to take some time for themselves to maintain good oral health.

For “experienced” moms & grandmothers

As women get older, they face changes in their hormones and in other factors that increase the risk of bone loss and gum disease. A healthy diet and lifestyle is important for your smile.

From stress to sleep, everything you do will affect the state of your teeth. Eating a healthy diet rich in calcium and magnesium is still important, as well as exercising and keeping stress to a minimum may help optimise the ageing process and overall wellness. But with age, women begin to lose bone mass. Bone loss often begins in the jaw, which means that senior women may have dentures, partials or implants that need more attention than say their natural teeth. That's why it's important for women to see their dentist regularly for check-ups.

Dental tips for mom

1. Eliminate stress: Studies show that reducing stress significantly improves oral health. Stress can lead to teeth grinding and clenching, as well as promote cavities, canker sores, and cold sores. Yoga and meditation can be useful tactics to reduce stress.

2. Brush and floss properly: I know we've heard it over and over again, but good oral hygiene can help you live a healthier, happier life. By brushing gently for two minutes each time, and flossing afterwards, it will help eliminate cavities that build up in-between the teeth as well as gingivitis.

3. Make time for dental appointments: It is recommended that you make regular visits to the dentist every six months. This is the most important tip as this is the most effective preventative measure, just like brushing and flossing. With regular visits to the dentist for you and your family, it may prevent future dental problems, and it places emphasis on the importance of dental hygiene for your children.

Dr Sharon Robinson, DDS, has offices at Dental Place Cosmetix Spa, located at shop #5, Winchester Business Centre, 15 Hope Road, Kingston 10. Dr Robinson is an adjunct lecturer at the University of Technology, Jamaica, School of Oral Health Sciences. She may be contacted at 876-630-4710.