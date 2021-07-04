Health tips for hurricane prep

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness on Friday issues a health advisory for hurricane preparation as the island braced for inclement weather associated with Category 1 system Hurricane Elsa, which was forecast to start impacting the island between Saturday night and Sunday.

The precautions are in relation to food and water safety, individuals with chronic illnesses and pregnant women.

Food safety

1. Do not store food items next to chemicals such as kerosene, bleach, detergents, and insect sprays.

2. Do not purchase/use food from tins which have signs of dents, bulges or other damage.

3. Keep food items in a dry and cool place.

4. Store packages of sugar, flour, rice, and crackers in their original package or in tightly closed containers.

5. Keep a bag with an emergency food supply in the event that you have to evacuate your home. This should include only canned and dry food items.

Water safety

1. Store water in a clean and covered container. The lid of the container should fit tightly to prevent mosquito breeding.

2. Do not use containers which have previously stored harmful chemicals.

3. Use a clean container with a handle to “scoop up” water from storage.

Individuals with chronic illnesses

1. Individuals with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and asthma, are reminded to have an adequate supply of medication, and if they have to evacuate their homes they must make sure to take their medications with them to their place of shelter.

2. They should continue to take their medication, as prescribed by the doctor, while away from home.

Pregnant women

All pregnant women who are within one month of their delivery date should relocate to family or friends who are in close proximity to a hospital or delivery centre.

Please note that public hospitals will remain open to accept emergency cases.

Evacuation

If you have to evacuate your home, certain items should be taken when disaster threatens:

• Medical supplies: prescriptions, medications and dentures

• Disaster supplies: flashlights, batteries, radio, first-aid kit, bottled water

• Sanitation supplies: diapers, toilet tissue, soap, feminine hygiene products

• Non-perishable foods: canned and dry foods

• Special foods: diabetic or baby foods

• Important family and health documents: birth, marriage and death certificates; passports, land titles; immunisation cards

• Entertainment: games and books