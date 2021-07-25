And the winner is...Sunday, July 25, 2021
|
Dr Yedesney Carmona Linares displays his prize, courtesy of Guardian Group, after being the first person to e-mail the correct answer to a question asked during last Sunday's Your Health Your Wealth webinar hosted by the Jamaica Observer, which explored the topic: “Should more Caribbean countries explore vaccine development?”
The question was: Cuba currently vaccinates against 13 diseases with 11 vaccines. How many of them were produced in Cuba? The answer: Eight.
You could be the winner of the next prize courtesy of our sponsor, Guardian Group. So, pay keen attention during today's webinar, starting at 5:00 pm, on all of the Jamaica Observer's social media platforms as there will be another giveaway. The question will be based on the discussion, and the first person to submit the correct answer via e-mail to HealthandWealth@jamaicaobserver.com wins.
Check out next week's Your Health Your Wealth section in the Sunday Observer to see who it is!
