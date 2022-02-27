Good quality health care, workers

THE novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed significant frictions and fault lines in the global health-care value chain.

It will forever change the way the world operates. It has also allowed us to innovate and re-engineer the health-care delivery pipelines to address present needs and withstand future shocks. Unfortunately, while more developed economies have responded with a paradigm shift designed to provide health security for their citizens, many low-resource and developing countries are steeped in outmoded and inefficient orthodoxy. This disconnect will ultimately set health-care delivery farther behind in the post-COVID-19 era in these countries. To guarantee access to good quality health care for our citizens, we must jettison old ways of thinking and embrace bold, imaginative ideas anchored on the lessons learned from the pandemic. Progress begins with recognising that good quality health care cannot happen in a vacuum. Good quality health care requires a high-quality workforce in the entire health-care delivery value chain; otherwise, it will be an unrealisable dream. In the absence of high-quality health-care workforce, the drive for a healthy and productive workforce is impeded, and health-care equity becomes unattainable. Everyone is at risk, but the most disadvantaged will suffer more disproportionately.

The more developed economies have long recognised the significance of a good health-care workforce in driving the positive connection between health care and economic development. Therefore, these governments have always made the health-care workforce a critical priority in their policy and operational thrust. The health-care workforce is crucial in unlocking the tremendous potential in the health-care delivery value chain, which ultimately affects the economic outlook of a country. Progressive governments in the post COVID era will continue to emphasise their role as enablers and catalysts for health sector development, understanding that the constrictions of tradition and orthodoxy should not hinder good quality health care. Access to a highly skilled, experienced, and efficient labour force is an absolute necessity to drive healthcare access, quality, and outcomes. Health care intersects with all sectors of the economy and containing a public health-care crisis is critical for cushioning the economy, safeguarding livelihoods, and restarting the economy post-crisis. So, attracting and retaining highly skilled health-care workers is vital. In the long-term, high-quality health-care workforce is needed to enhance knowledge transfer to make high-quality health care accessible to all and improve outcomes.

Health systems can only function efficiently with appropriate health-care workers. Improving health service coverage, realising the right to professional satisfaction, and attaining the highest possible standard of health and living depend on their availability, accessibility, and quality.

The chronic under-investment in the training of health workers in low-resource countries and the imbalance between training and recruitment strategies in relation to health systems and population needs contribute to continuous deficits. Furthermore, the increasing global migration of health workers continues to exacerbate health workforce shortfalls in low resource nations.

Global demand for the health care workforce

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates a projected deficit of more than 18 million health-care workers by 2030, mostly in low-resource nations, including Jamaica. These nations are also further handicapped by continuing deficiencies in training, employment, retention, performance, and compensation of their health-care workforce. These deficiencies make health-care workers in low-resource nations prime targets for poaching by more advanced economies, further exacerbating an already dire situation. More worrisome is the inadvertent complicity of poorer nations in worsening their healthcare worker shortfalls because of retrogressive and crippling bureaucratic bottlenecks. Onerous requirements impede recruitment and retention of highly skilled high-quality health-care workforce in lower and middle-income countries, including our Island, Jamaica, especially when more advanced and attractive economies are creating more hassle-free and seamless pathways for migration of skilled health-care workforce.

The migration of health workers from Jamaica to other more developed countries has been ongoing for decades. However, it has now reached epidemic proportions since the pandemic. Health-care workers migrate to other territories for myriad reasons. However, we can tie the health-care worker migration from Jamaica to long-standing systemic aberrations in the health-care structure in the island. The conditions have been seen as unfavourable to professional growth, earning potential, job satisfaction, living and working conditions for health-care professionals. A 2016 study published in BMC Human Resources for Health reported that about 50 per cent of all physicians trained in Jamaica since 1991 have emigrated, while about 67 per cent of nurses ever trained in Jamaica have also emigrated. In the novel coronavirus pandemic era, this pace of migration has accelerated. It will have an unsavoury impact on health-care delivery in Jamaica in the long term. While we have been slow in responding to retain our health-care workforce and competing for high-quality health-care workforce in the global marketplace, other countries like the USA, UK, and Canada have eased migration requirements for health-care workers. These countries have intensified their recruitment of health-care workers as they prepare for an expected surge in health-care demands as the pandemic comes to an end. Much of the international recruitment effort targets lower resource nations like Jamaica, where work and living conditions for these healthcare workers are perceived as less than ideal.

Interestingly, recruiting a highly skilled health-care workforce to Jamaica from the global marketplace has gotten significantly more difficult, further worsening the health-care worker deficit in Jamaica. We are losing our health-care workers to other territories at an alarming pace. We, however, are not attracting or retaining health-care workers from the global marketplace to maintain equilibrium. Such an imbalance cannot augur well for our society in the long run. We must brace for a significant crisis in the health-care sector in the coming years. We must critically re-examine and reorder our priorities to forestall the impending healthcare crisis that will likely result from a supply-demand imbalance with rising demand for health-care services at a time of critical shortage of healthcare workers. Once the effects of long COVID-19 syndrome begin to manifest alongside the unresolved issues of chronic diseases in a nation with a severe deficit of health-care workers, we anticipate troubling times ahead.

The time to plan and respond is now.

Dr Ernest Madu, MD, FACC and Dr Paul Edwards, MD, FACC are consultant cardiologists for Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC) and HIC Heart Hospital. HIC is the regional centre of excellence for cardiovascular care in the English-speaking Caribbean and has pioneered a transformation in the way cardiovascular care is delivered in the region. HIC Heart Hospital is registered by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and is the only heart hospital in Jamaica. Correspondence to info@caribbeanheart.com or call 876-906-2107