Achievable fitness goals for the holiday season and beyond

IT'S that time of year when everyone is in a flurry about the festivities of the season. The fit, unfit, and the in-between alike are all making plans to bring good cheer.

But, even though the season of festivities can be rather stressful as it is merry, physical trainer Gisel Harrow said making sure to put your health and wellness into perspective is also very important. There are some who neglect fitness goals and others who stick through and have dubbed the season Fitmas.

Whatever you choose, Harrow said, “You want to make sure you are in good health to take the groceries, presents, and other goodies from the car. To be able to put up your Christmas decorations and partake in all the wonderful preparations that makes the season happy.”

Below she shares several things one can do to get and stay in shape for the season and beyond.

1) Get good rest, six to eight hours of sleep will have you feeling rejuvenated.

2) When you wake, try stretching your limbs. This will help with flexibility and stability.

3) Drink a glass of water. This helps to hydrate and sets the tone for your water intake for the day.

4) Practise mindfulness. Take one to five minutes to just breathe deeply and allow your mind and body to relax. Repeat throughout your day. This helps with focus and keeps you grounded.

5) Exercise. Thirty to 45 minutes of exercise activity helps to build strength and endurance while clearing your mind. This could be a brisk walk, running, strength training, yoga, dancing, or swimming. Just do it, your body will thank you.

6) Eat balanced and nutritious meals. These will keep you fuelled to do your work better. Your meal should consist of protein, lots of vegetables, small amount of carbs, and healthy fats.

7) Drink lots of water, little or no sugar drinks, and a small volume of alcoholic beverages. It's easy to get carried away in the festivities, but trying to include these things as a part of your daily activities can prove very beneficial in the long term as fitness, health, and wellness are all part of a healthy lifestyle.