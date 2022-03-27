Anxiety and its little friend

FOR as long as I can remember the term “anxiety” never came across as a serious issue. I always thought of it as an insignificant bother — a little knot in my stomach before I had a presentation, the feeling of worry when I knew I was in trouble, or the overwhelming feeling of stress when there was something important for me to do.

As I got older I discovered that anxiety was actually one of many mental illnesses and, as luck would have it, there was so much more to it than I was aware of, or even prepared for.

We all feel a pang of anxiety every now and then, and it's believed that certain levels of anxiety can be normal and even helpful. Unfortunately, when anxious feelings don't go away and seem to linger in our minds for unexplainable reasons, for unbearably long periods of time, it might be helpful to speak to a psychologist who may or may not diagnose us with an anxiety disorder.

Like me, you might not be certain if what you are experiencing is in fact anxiety, or you may be crippled with the fear that you will have to struggle with a life-altering disease. No need to panic, while it is a mental illness, there are many ways to cope with anxiety — and it all starts with identifying your symptoms, or, as I call them, the various 'friends'/manifestations of anxiety.

1. Tighty and shorty

You know that tight feeling you get in your chest for no apparent reason? The sensation that your heart is racing and about to pound its way out of your chest?.

How about the feeling of not remembering how to breathe or thinking that, for whatever reason, you're having difficulty catching your breath?

These companions usually accompany your anxiety disorder and are usually an indication that you may be having an anxiety attack.

Helpful tip:

Keep calm. Losing your composure when you start experiencing these symptoms can only escalate your anxiety levels.

It often helps if you take deep breaths and remind yourself that you are in complete control of your breathing and you won't suddenly forget how to do so, nor will the world suddenly run out of oxygen. Take a few moments to ground yourself, breath in and out slowly and steadily while you focus on the things around you that you can see, hear, smell and feel.

2. Frighty and doom

Way back in the day, when mankind was just discovering fire, human beings needed to constantly be on alert. They had to be on the lookout for dangerous and sinister life forms that were out to make a meal of them, so it's understandable that their flight/fight responses were always engaged. Wild boar approaching… should we run for our lives or have a feast for dinner? Our flight/fight response can come in handy, but the problem lies when our brain is constantly in flight mode. When we feel like something bad is going to happen and the worst conceivable thing is going to befall us, this is another one of anxiety's manifestations.

Helpful tips:

Option 1

Think through the scenario and challenge the thoughts. When you think of the worst thing that could happen, you realise that things will be perfectly fine — even after the doom. You also realise that the likelihood of such a scenario is pretty remote.

Option 2

Don't give in to the frenzy of panic. Remind yourself that in that moment, your brain is not thinking rationally and, like in all other instances, this too shall pass.

3. Chilly and shaky

Do you get that sudden chill that comes over you and randomly warms your body?

How about the tingly feelings on your skin that feels like all the tiny hairs have stood at attention?

Do your hands or legs do that uncontrollable shaking thing that you don't even notice is happening? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you have been visited by the fiends, I mean 'friends' of anxiety.

Helpful tip:

Try to exude a sense of calm. This will pass. Repeat reassuring words to yourself as your mind goes over the symptoms. Remind yourself that you're in control and, like all the other times before, the feelings will pass.

While each case of anxiety may be different, the 'friends' or manifestations of anxiety are pretty common and present as physical (tighty and shorty), psychological (frighty and doom) and behavioural symptoms (avoiding triggers). When you've gotten to the point of identifying these symptoms you'll be one step closer to working through your anxiety and on your way to coping.

All the best!

Sereta Thompson is a public relations professional and mental health advocate. She can be contacted at seretaathompson@gmail.com Follow her on Instagram: @ShadesOfSerri