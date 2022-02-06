Are you at risk for tooth decay?

Tooth decay is the destruction of tooth structure and can affect both the enamel (the outer coating of the tooth) and the dentin layer of the tooth.

Tooth decay occurs when foods containing carbohydrates (sugars and starches), such as breads, cereals, milk, soda, fruits, cakes, or candy, are left on the teeth. Bacteria that live in the mouth digest these foods, turning them into acids. The bacteria, acid, food debris, and saliva combine to form plaque, which clings to the teeth. The acids in plaque dissolve the enamel surface of the teeth, creating holes in the teeth called cavities.

Who is at risk for tooth decay?

The main risk factors for tooth decay are not taking care of your teeth and having too many sugary or starchy foods and drinks.

Some people have a higher risk of tooth decay, including people who:

• Don't have enough saliva, because of medicines, certain diseases, or some cancer treatments

• Don't get enough fluoride

• Are very young. Babies and toddlers who drink from bottles are at risk, especially if they are given juice or get bottles at bedtime. This exposes their teeth to sugars for long periods of time.

• Are older. Many older adults have receding gums and more wear on their teeth. These raise the risk of decay on the exposed root surfaces of their teeth.

What are the symptoms of tooth decay and cavities?

In early tooth decay, you usually don't have symptoms. As tooth decay gets worse, it can cause:

• A toothache (tooth pain)

• Tooth sensitivity to sweets, hot, or cold

• White or brown stains on the surface of a tooth

• A cavity

• An infection, which can lead to an abscess (pocket of pus) forming. The abscess can cause pain, facial swelling, and fever.

What are the treatments for tooth decay and cavities?

There are several treatments for tooth decay and cavities. Which treatment you get depends on how bad the problem is:

• Fluoride treatments. If you have early tooth decay, a fluoride treatment can help the enamel to repair itself.

• Fillings. If you have a typical cavity, your dentist will remove the decayed tooth tissue and then restore the tooth by filling it with a filling material.

• Root canal. If the damage to the tooth and/or an infection spreads to the pulp (inside of the tooth), you might need a root canal. Your dentist will remove the decayed pulp and clean inside the tooth and root. The next step is to fill the tooth with a temporary filling. Then you will need to come back to get a permanent filling or a crown (a cover on the tooth).

• Extraction (pulling the tooth). In the most severe cases, when the damage to the pulp cannot be fixed, your dentist may pull the tooth.

Can tooth decay be prevented?

There are steps that you can take to prevent tooth decay:

• Brush with a fluoride toothpaste

• Drink tap water with fluoride. Most bottled water do0 not contain fluoride.

• Use fluoride mouth rinse.

• Practise good oral health by brushing your teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and regularly flossing your teeth.

• Make smart food choices by limiting foods and drinks that are high in sugars and starches. Eat nutritious, balanced meals and limit snacking.

• Do not use tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco. If you currently use tobacco, consider quitting.

• See a dentist for regular check-ups and professional cleanings

• Make sure that your children get sealants on their teeth. Dental sealants are thin plastic coatings that protect the chewing surfaces of the back teeth.

