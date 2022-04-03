Autism is not a tragedy

APRIL is celebrated as Autism Awareness Month and autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disorder that appears early in a child's life.

Although autism can be diagnosed at any age, it is said to be a developmental disorder because symptoms generally appear in the first two to three years of life.

This disorder generally includes impairments in social interaction, communication, language, and behavioural development. Across the spectrum there are a range of symptoms from mild cognitive social and behavioural deficits to more severe symptoms where children have intellectual disabilities and are sometimes non-verbal. However, some autistics are savants (gifted) because of their unique abilities to perform exceptionally well in some disciplines.

Autism awareness and acceptance has made positive strides in the developed and some developing states, however, in Jamaica we have not paid enough attention to the needs of this disability. In fact, the attention given to the disability community has been found wanting. If autistic children in Jamaica are to achieve their full potential, they must have access to equal share of opportunities as per their typically developing peers. In the words of John F Kennedy, “all of us may not have equal talent, but all of us should be given equal opportunity to develop our talents.''

On the matter of inclusion, we believe that this best practice is a step in the right direction to 'Education for All' and, by extension, a Jamaica for All. The term inclusive education refers to students with and without disabilities receiving instruction in the same classroom along with the necessary resources to support their learning. If the education system does not adequately prepare children with disabilities with the skills and knowledge to contribute to human capital and enhance their social mobility, how can they challenge their own marginalisation? Frankly, people with disabilities can own decent jobs, contribute to civic development, and lead successful lives, but as a nation we must create bridges and not barriers to their growth. It is high time that we create an inclusive environment in our education system. This approach will leave no more room for ignorance, bullying or shaming children who are perceived as different.

Our current undergraduate research on teachers' attitudes and perceptions towards inclusive education showed a significant lack of research on autism and inclusive education in Jamaica. Though this research cannot be generalised, we implore the Government to encourage and enable Jamaican researchers to carry out in-depth studies on autism, teacher training and readiness for inclusive classrooms. Research serves to build knowledge and inform decisions, therefore, let us not sit and wait on the international community to inform us, as we can use our skills and knowledge to provide culturally relevant information that will bolster our children's development.

A handicap is any circumstance or hindrance in the environment that limits or impedes. May we never be or allow anything to be a hindrance to a Jamaican child reaching their full potential. After all, autism is not a tragedy, ignorance is! Jamaica, let's get educated this April!

This article was written by Rudeka Hunt, Otavia Scott and Shantia Spence. All three are graduates of the Child and Adolescent Development programme, College of Health Sciences at University of Technology, Jamaica