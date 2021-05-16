Blood Pressure Myth

Sunday, May 16, 2021

ACCORDING to the American Heart Association it is a myth that people with high blood pressure will experience symptoms like nervousness, sweating, difficulty sleeping, or facial flushing. The truth is that hypertension is a largely symptomless “silent killer”, and individuals should pay close attention to their blood pressure numbers and seek a clinical diagnosis, which should only be made by a health-care professional. — Heart Foundation of Jamaica, Hypertension Fact Sheet

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT