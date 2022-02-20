A woman's heart is more prone to breaking than a man's.

Females are seven to nine times more likely than males to develop “broken heart syndrome”, which occurs when abrupt or protracted stress, such as an emotional break-up or death, results in heart failure or heart attack-like symptoms.

According to Mayo Clinic, the sudden onset of heart failure, combined with electrocardiographic abnormalities comparable to a heart attack, is known as broken heart syndrome, also known as takutsubo cardiomyopathy.

Only two per cent of probable heart failure cases are caused by this syndrome, which is more common in peri or postmenopausal women between the ages of 58 and 75, and twice as common in marijuana users.

Emotional stress, such as the death of a loved one, terrible news, financial stress, natural disasters, and the stress of job loss, are all triggers for broken heart syndrome.

Surprisingly, stress, which can arise from the loss of a loved one, can lead to heart failure or broken heart syndrome.

High quantities of stress hormones circulating in the blood are thought to produce broken heart syndrome, which impairs the blood supply to the heart.

This happens when the heart muscle goes into shock and is unable to contract adequately to push the blood out of the chambers. Congestive heart failure is the inability of the heart to pump blood. Long-term hypertension or heart disease are the most common causes.

Shortness of breath and chest pain are similar to those experienced during a heart attack. This weaker heart is unable to properly pump blood, resulting in heart failure.

Emotional stress, such as the death of a loved one, relationship troubles, break-ups, financial problems, and general anxiety, can cause the weakening. Accidents, surgery, and asthma are all examples of physical stressors that can trigger the condition.

While broken heart syndrome patients have a low death rate and can return to normal function within weeks, it is vital that they learn to manage stress because takutsubo cardiomyopathy can recur if the same stressor is present.

Counselling and learning various stress-prevention and -release techniques may help to avoid broken heart syndrome.

In actuality, stress reduction helps to prevent not only this disease, but also other health issues associated with high stress hormones such as insomnia and weight gain. In the long run, this can lead to excessive blood pressure and heart disease.