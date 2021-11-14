Bureaucratic bottleneck crippling health-care access

Last week we looked at strategies for improving access and inclusive health-care post-pandemic. We examined ways to improve access post-pandemic; investments in digital health care to enhance the patient relationship and cost-effective utilisation; optimising cost of care in best-of-class facilities; cost reduction through new ways of work, and improving efficiency through process automation and cloud technology.

This week we continue the discussion by looking at group purchasing agreements to reduce medical costs; reduced importation of medical equipment and mobility of skilled workforce, and concessions to health-care facilities.

Group purchasing agreements to reduce unit costs of medical devices and consumables

Group purchasing agreements help reduce some input costs for medical services. Large health systems have the capacity to negotiate large purchases at lower unit costs than small health systems. In a country like Jamaica, the unit cost of medical devices and supplies are exceedingly high since the demand is limited and supplied by only a few facilities. To improve access and affordability of these services, we recommend that the Government include private health-care facilities in their supply and distribution chain to benefit from bulk purchasing at lower unit costs, which can be passed on to the patients. This single measure will help drive down the cost of care.

Ease importation of medical equipment and mobility of skilled workforce

As we rise from the novel coronavirus pandemic, we expect demand for health-care services in Jamaica to increase substantially in 2022. However, we are concerned that we have a significant shortfall in the human resources required to meet the expected surge in demand. Jamaican health-care workers are increasingly being recruited by other countries with perceived health-care worker deficit, and yet it is increasingly more challenging to retain the local health-care workforce or recruit from overseas. The bureaucratic bottleneck in most countries for skilled health-care worker recruitment has been significantly eased as the pandemic unmasked human capital deficits. Conversely, bureaucratic bottlenecks appear to have gotten more complex in Jamaica. The UK, for example, has launched a new visa program directed explicitly at easing work permits and visa processing for health-care workers. This easing of bureaucracy ensures that new health-care workers get into the UK workforce within weeks of application. It still takes over six months for qualified expatriate nurses to be registered and obtain work permits in Jamaica, resulting in the loss of many potential health-care workers at a time of net deficit in the local healthcare workforce.

Grant concessions to health-care facilities to reduce the cost of inputs

Many countries recognise health care as an essential service and routinely grant necessary concessions and duty waivers to encourage investment in new technologies and equipment and reduce risk exposure. Such an approach would help reduce the cost of health care for Jamaicans as the unit cost per utilisation would be reduced.

Dr Ernest Madu, MD, FACC and Dr Paul Edwards, MD, FACC are consultant cardiologists for Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC) and HIC Heart Hospital. HIC is the regional centre of excellence for cardiovascular care in the English-speaking Caribbean and has pioneered a transformation in the way cardiovascular care is delivered in the region. HIC Heart Hospital is registered by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and is the only heart hospital in Jamaica. Correspondence to info@caribbeanheart.com or call 876-906-2107