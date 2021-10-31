Can you breastfeed after having breast cancer?

A diagnosis of breast cancer is certainly not welcome news. The reality is harsher for pregnant women, and for women who wish to become pregnant.

One of the obvious concerns is for the health of the baby, especially if breastfeeding is to be attempted. However, there is good news.

Firstly, there is strong evidence to suggest that breastfeeding reduces one's risk of developing breast cancer in the first place. Secondly, women with a current (or prior) history of breast cancer can often breastfeed (in specific circumstances). The safety of breastfeeding will depend upon the type of breast surgery done, the type of treatment required, and the timing of the treatments.

Types of breast surgery

•Lumpectomy – A woman who only requires removal of the cancerous breast lump (lumpectomy) should be able to breastfeed successfully from the affected breast. Of course, this will depend on how much breast tissue was removed, and whether additional treatment is required.

•Single mastectomy — Mastectomy, or complete removal of the breast, will make breastfeeding impossible on the affected side. However, the unaffected breast should still be able to produce adequate milk, though the amounts may be limited at first. Again, subsequent treatment may impact this potential.

•Double mastectomy — If both breasts are removed, breastfeeding will not be possible.

Type of treatment

•Chemotherapy treatments — the medications used during chemotherapy are usually quite powerful. There is a strong possibility that they will get into the breast milk. As a result, a woman who is receiving chemotherapy will not be allowed to breastfeed for the duration of her treatments.

•Once treatment is completed, the oncologist (cancer specialist) and/or obstetrician (pregnancy doctor) will advise on when it will be safe to breastfeed again. Most drugs require a wait of several months, while other drugs need only a few weeks to leave your system entirely.

•Radiation — If a woman is undergoing radiation for breast cancer, the damage to the breast tissue may be too much for the milk ducts to be productive. It is likely that the unaffected breast will become the main supply of breast milk.

•Hormonal and targeted therapy— Long-term medications, including Tamoxifen and Trastuzumab, are released into breast milk. As a result, a woman taking these medications will not be allowed to breastfeed.

Timing of treatments

Once sufficient time has elapsed since successful completion of breast cancer treatment, aspiring mothers should not rule out pregnancy. Provided the woman is adequately supervised by her health-care professionals, both pregnancy and breastfeeding should be quite safe for the baby. However, in some cases, milk production may not be sufficient to allow for exclusive breastfeeding.

If you are a woman who has been affected by breast cancer, please remember that you are no less a woman. If motherhood is still possible, you should cherish the joy of life, both your life and your new baby's life.

Dr Andre Williams is an integrative oncologist at Teshuva Wellness in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

