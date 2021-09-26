Our previous articles have discussed laying down of cholesterol in the arteries of the heart as a cause of cardiovascular disease. What many of our patients fail to recognise is that the laying down of cholesterol in arteries (atherosclerosis) is a disease that is not only confined to the heart.

Current thoughts are that atherosclerosis is a systemic process, affecting arteries in various parts of the body. Given this, when patients present with heart disease related to atherosclerosis of the arteries of the heart (coronary artery disease) we should always keep in mind the potential for atherosclerotic disease (cholesterol build up outside the heart) in other areas of the body including the brain and the limbs. In patients who present initially with atherosclerosis outside of the heart, it should always be kept in mind that there is an elevated risk of undiagnosed atherosclerosis in the arteries that supply blood to the heart and the brain. Given this finding cardiac disease and stroke are important causes of clinical symptoms, death, and disability in patients with atherosclerosis regardless of where this first occurs.

What is atherosclerosis?

Simply put, atherosclerosis is the process of laying down of cholesterol in the walls of the arteries of the body. It is a process that takes place over decades (studies of young men dying in their 20s have documented the earliest changes of the atherosclerosis process). Gradual accumulation of cholesterol leads to impairment of blood flow to tissues supplied by the arteries affected. As all tissues need blood flow, this impairment results in tissue dysfunction. Acute loss of blood flow can also occur leading clinical presentations and in severe cases tissue death. Atherosclerosis usually results from multiple causes in an individual patient. These causes include age, sex, level of blood cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, obesity, lack of exercise, diet, and chronic inflammation. It is important to recognise atherosclerosis and treat this aggressively as treatment has been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke which accounts for most of the risk of dying in these patients.

What areas of the body are commonly affected by atherosclerotic disease?

Aside from the arteries of the heart, areas commonly affected by atherosclerosis include the brain, the aorta and its large branches, the arteries of the legs, the arteries of the kidneys and the arteries of the gut. Interestingly, clinical atherosclerotic disease affecting the arteries of the arms is uncommon. We will take a brief look at the presentations of atherosclerosis in different areas of the body. In past articles we have looked at the effect of atherosclerosis on the heart and brain so that this week we will look at other arterial beds.

Atherosclerosis of the aorta and its branches

The aorta is the largest artery in the body and takes blood from the main pumping chamber of the heart and distributes blood flow to the body. In contrast to other arteries in the body, obstruction to flow in the aorta from cholesterol occurs less commonly. The complications of atherosclerosis tend to involve weakening of the arterial wall. This weakness can give rise to enlargement of the size of the aorta or (aneurysm) a susceptibility to “tears” of the aortic wall. Enlargement of the aorta poses a clinical problem as the larger the size of the aorta the weaker the wall becomes and the greater the possibility of aortic rupture. Both rupture and tears of the aorta are usually acute clinical events with a high potential for significant morbidity and mortality. They often require emergent high-risk surgery. Unfortunately, laying down of cholesterol in the aorta and its branches is a silent process. In the minority of patients who develop aortic enlargement this is usually asymptomatic until complications ensue. Once identified enlarged aortas are followed over time to ensure that intervention (surgical/minimally invasive) is performed before the enlarged aorta reaches a size that has a considerable risk of rupture.

Atherosclerosis of the arteries of the legs

Lower extremity atherosclerosis (peripheral artery disease) is a condition that we have discussed in the past. Cholesterol deposition in these arteries over time impedes blood flow to the legs. This can result in symptoms of muscle pain when trying to use the legs eg, during walking. As the disease progresses changes in the skin and muscles can be seen from chronic impairment of blood flow. Sudden loss of blood flow to the leg may also occur resulting in tissue death if not quickly corrected. The need for amputation can be the end result. Patients with peripheral vascular disease can often be identified early either by symptomatic presentation or by screening patients who are at risk. Effective treatment modalities are available for patients who are identified early. Many international professional bodies recommend that patients with coronary artery disease or risk factors for coronary artery disease be evaluated for lower extremity (legs) atherosclerosis. This is critically important especially for patients with prior heart attacks, multiple risk factor and diabetes as the risk of limb loss could be mitigated with early diagnosis and treatment. When critical limb ischemia leads to amputation, life expectancy is greatly reduced, and major disability ensues. At the Heart Institute of the Caribbean, we ensure that such patients are evaluated with Vascular Profile studies consistent with the evidence in the literature for best medical practice.

Atherosclerosis of the arteries of the kidneys

Impairment of the blood flow to the kidneys is most commonly a gradual process. Over time, severe reduction in flow will result in chronic kidney disease from death of kidney cells. This does not usually cause a clinical problem in most cases as both kidneys would have to be severely affected before there is a significant impact on kidney function. More commonly, impaired blood flow to one kidney will cause hormonal changes that result in an increased blood pressure and “secondary hypertension”. This can be quite difficult to treat with anti-hypertensive medications. Management options for these patients include stenting of the kidney arteries or surgical bypass of the area of narrowing.

Atherosclerosis of the arteries of the gut

This is uncommon but can result in symptoms that can be disabling and difficult to diagnosis. Patients can present with what is called “intestinal angina”. Normally after eating a meal, the blood flow to the bowel increases so that the products of digestion can be absorbed. In the setting of severe atherosclerosis in the arteries of the gut blood flow cannot increase as normal leading to abdominal pain or discomfort after eating. Rarely severe atherosclerosis may lead to occlusion of a gut artery and death of bowel causing a surgical emergency.

How to manage atherosclerosis?

As we have seen above, atherosclerosis affects many organ systems outside of the heart and brain. We can, however, apply many of the same recommendations for patients with cardiac and neurologic vascular disease. Prevention should play the primary role. Atherosclerosis is a disease that advances over decades, and one should consider that how one spends early adult life will have a strong effect on later life. We encourage regular aerobic exercise, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, reduced consumption of red meat and saturated fats, eating complex carbohydrates (those that have a low glycemic index), not smoking, limiting alcohol intake and trying to avoid weight gain. Epidemiologic studies have found that lifestyle measures can reduce the risk of developing atherosclerosis and atherosclerosis risk factors later in life.

For patients who are at elevated risk of atherosclerosis eg, diabetes, there is a role for screening (clinical and testing) for evidence of silent atherosclerosis. It is also important to realise that having atherosclerotic disease in one area of the body increases the risk that this will occur in other areas. Selected screening in these patients may identify disease early allowing potential improvement in risk of dying or disability. Most patients with atherosclerosis of whatever vascular bed should be on statin therapy and aspirin to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke which account for most of the mortality in this population. More specific treatment for atherosclerosis will depend on the location, extent, and severity of the disease in the vascular bed that is involved as described above.

