Does prayer really heal?

“You are in my prayers.” Sounds familiar? It should. You've probably heard or said those words at one point or another.

When I was a child, my father developed a huge lump at the back of his neck. He was examined on more than one occasion by a surgeon and scheduled for surgery. As he prepared himself, mentally, to undergo this procedure, my maternal grandmother decided to take matters into her own hands. She declared that he would not be having any surgery and she, along with others, prayed for him.

When he presented himself for surgery, the lump, to the amazement of the surgeon who had examined him the previous day, had totally disappeared. I have told this story to many people.

I have been asked the following questions: “Could this have been a coincidence?” “Was it possible that your father had been misdiagnosed?”

I always reply: “I believed that he was healed because I saw the before and after evidence.”

In a study published in the British Journal of Nursing in 2008, the researchers stated that “prayer is widely acknowledged in both ancient and modern times as an intervention for alleviating illnesses and promoting good health. There is increasing attention on prayer in health care, in both popular and serious discourse. Advocates exalt the healing power of prayer in health care, while critics are sceptical about this claim and its healing potential is put down to coincidences or its placebo effect”.

Prayer as a tool

Prayer is viewed in modern medicine as a complementary alternative treatment, far outpacing acupuncture, herbs, vitamins, and other alternative remedies.

In churches, mosques, ashrams, prayer groups, and homes worldwide, millions of people offer prayers daily for healing of themselves, family, friends, acquaintances, strangers. Praying for someone is faith in its rawest form, whether one is pacing outside an operating theatre or hovering at a child's bedside in the middle of the night. Prayer is a tool that opens communication between God and mankind. To many individuals, prayer is a source of hope and comfort.

Throughout history, all the major religions of the world — Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Buddhism — have used prayer in healing. The words or posture may vary, however, in times of illness, all religions look towards their source of authority.

The evidence

Can prayer help people heal? Is there any scientific evidence?

Scientists ask the questions: Does prayer really heal? And, if so, how does it work? Why does it only work sometimes? What changes occur in the brain and in the rest of the body as we pray? Is prayer anything more than a placebo?

The findings are mixed and highly controversial, but researchers are intrigued by the small but growing body of evidence that suggests prayer may indeed play a role in healing.

Many studies performed over the years indicate that the devout tend to be healthier. However, the reasons remain unclear. It is thought that healthy people may be more likely to join churches and that the pious may lead more wholesome lifestyles. The quiet meditation and incantations of praying, or the comfort of being prayed for, appears to lower blood pressure, reduce stress hormones, slow the heart rate, and have other potentially beneficial effects.

Intercessory prayer

The most controversial research focuses on intercessory or distant prayer, which involves people trying to heal others through their intentions, thoughts, or prayers, sometimes without the recipients knowing it.

San Francisco cardiologist Dr Randolph Byrd conducted an experiment in which he asked born-again Christians to pray for 192 people hospitalised for heart problems, comparing them with 201 not targeted for prayer. No one knew which group they were in.

The results published in the July 1988 issue of the Southern Medical Journal showed that fewer patients in the prayer group required breathing support, antibiotics, or diuretics. These results were statistically significant.

There have been other studies; however, the jury is still out as not all the research findings have been impressive.

The challenges

Prayer researchers concede that their area of research is difficult. The fact is that no one knows what constitutes a 'dose' of prayer. Some studies have tested a few prayers a day by individual healers, while others have had entire congregations pray together. Other studies have involved evangelical Christians, while some have engaged rabbis, Buddhist monks, New Age healers, or some combination.

Another challenge concerns the mechanisms by which prayer works. Some researchers contend that effects of prayer have little to do with religion or the existence of God. Instead of divine intervention, they propose that ''subtle energies” or ''mind-to-mind communication” are responsible for any notable effects. Others suggest that prayer may have a soothing effect that works like a placebo for believers who know they are being prayed for.

Many churchgoers are sceptical that prayer can be subjected to scientific scrutiny because prayers vary in their purpose and content — some give praise, others petition for strength, and many only ask that God's will be done.

Comments from the faithful

“I believe prayer affects/facilitates healing because we place our loved ones, acquaintances, or strangers into the hands of an all-knowing, loving God who desires only the best for us. Prayer affects healing not curing, though sometimes they are one and the same.”

— Donna B

“I believe in God because of faith. I'm not waiting for an experiment to prove His existence.”

— My beloved mother of blessed memory

Dr Jacqueline E Campbell is a family physician, university lecturer and pharmacologist. She is the author of the book A Patient's Guide to the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus. Send comments to drjcampbell14@yahoo.com