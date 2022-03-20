Embracing ageing — Alternative remedies for mature skin

AGEING is defined as biological changes that result in the body losing minerals and nutrients.

This process causes physical, emotional, and psychological changes within the human body. Depending on your skin type, this can result in age lines and dehydrated skin. Oily skin, on the other hand, is a wealth of gold during the ageing process. This is because the overactive sebaceous glands have shown the natural anti-ageing elements that skin needs when it's going through the ageing process.

Ageing factors

Ageing should not be feared but embraced with gratitude and humility. The process of ageing is affected by environmental factors such as air, water intake, sleep, hobbies, lifestyle, financial stability, genes, mental condition, and quality of skills of an individual's aesthetic practitioners. As people age, the body's metabolism changes, and skin starts to highlight areas for improvement. One such area is happiness, as it has been proven that the happier you are, the longer you will live. The chemical, dopamine, responsible for feelings of happiness, is proven to reduce the signs of ageing and increase rejuvenation. Ideally, internal organs need to be free from stress in order to reduce the chronic conditions related to stress.

Thermal water meditation

Thermal springs, such as the Bath Fountain of St Thomas in Jamaica, can aid in healing skin. The natural assistance is the local thermal spring and its mud, rich in copper, zinc, and has a pH balance of 8.08. It is also antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory, making it a good treatment for skin inflammation, acne, and joint pains. Submersion in a bath spring is used for balancing the mind to release stress and improve the body's immunity. The high mineral level within the water may help the body repolarise, release negative energy, and bring a renewal of the mind. This renewal is a critical part of the anti-ageing process.

Plant oils

A natural alternative treatment foraging is the use of 100 per cent organic, glycerine-free plant oil that allows for quicker penetration without leaving skin looking oily or feeling greasy. The use of an antioxidant, pH-balancing hydrosol facial mist can be used as the catalyst for absorption of such plant oils.

Ingredients such as Brazilian nut oil, which contains selenium, are excellent for the skin, the exotic macadamia nut, along with pumpkin and sunflower oil can form an elixir treatment that is excellent for mature and dehydrated skin. It assists with the fight against the signs of ageing by feeding skin essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, including vitamin A and C. Another natural anti-ageing treatment is an avocado and ackee thermal clay wrap. This is excellent for keeping skin looking hydrated and youthful due to the fatty acids from the ackee and the vitamin E and C from the avocado.

Facial mists

Rosemary and lemongrass can create a facial mist with a high source of antioxidants. This is a great method of reducing inflammation and dehydration of skin, which can cause premature ageing. This refreshing antioxidant mist can be used topically to help keep skin fresh and hydrated as well as reduce the extrinsic ageing process.

Herbal masks

A unique blend of hibiscus, gold sea moss, cactus flower, and bee pollen with coconut custard can make an excellent mask for treating dry skin and addressing ageing concerns. The herbal mask can be rich in vitamins. LED lights can be used for deeper penetration to ensure that the benefits of the mask can be absorbed for cellular rejuvenation. The integration of a Viennese facial treatment and a mushroom and cannabis serum treatment is also an excellent source of improving skin elasticity. This stimulates hairline growth which helps with the reduction of inflammation under skin that can result in premature ageing.

Facial scrubs

A facial scrub that includes honey is an excellent form of antioxidants with effective anti-inflammatory and skin healing properties. The integration of thermal clay and kaolin clay is excellent for skin exfoliation by reducing microtears on skin that can lead to ageing. This type of facial scrub also helps tackle dark spots and balance skin tone. It works gently and leaves skin glowing, rejuvenated, and clearer.

Nutrition

A plant-based diet helps keep skin young and healthy as well as maintain an optimal body weight. Research has shown that a plant-based diet has the possibility to reverse several stress related illnesses. The high-level antioxidant foods included in a plant-based diet are also of benefit to keep looking youthful. Green foods are very good for detoxifying the body and improving the look of skin. It is also important to maintain the body's microbiome system which keeps the body healthy. Treating age-related skin concerns does not have to require aggressive and invasive treatments. With a variety of product choices and ingredients available, professionals can offer those clients looking for a more natural skin care regimen plant-based options to fulfill their needs and goals.

Richard Martin transitioned into the beauty and wellness industry after training in construction and pursuing diplomas in drafting and building from Heriot University Scotland. After working in construction and wastewater management, he decided to formally receive training and get certified in massage and general beauty therapy. Later, Martin earned a postgraduate diploma in education and training, with specialisation in sciences. He trained the first cohort of visually impaired massage therapists in this hemisphere and is the first male spa educator to certified by the America Hotel Lodging Institute as a certified hospitality educator in Jamaica. The transition from hard skills to soft skills has made him much more dynamic. His vegan cosmetic-formulated and self-packaged skincare line is called Re-Genisis. This article was originally published by DERMASCOPE and is available on dermascope.com