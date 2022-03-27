Emergency contraception to the rescue

IF you have had unprotected sex and then are beset by worry as to whether or not you could be pregnant then you are like many couples. While some couples are knowledgeable about emergency contraception pill (ECP), others are not. Emergency contraception is there for occasions like this if you do not wish for pregnancy.

Unprotected sex results when the female partner has not used contraceptive protection and the male has not worn a condom, her contraceptive failed, his condom burst or he spilled his semen. If you are pregnant, the emergency contraceptive will not provide the protection you wished for.

Knowledge of this commodity is important considering the attitude, behaviour and practice of many individuals in relation to the highly popular condom. For the condom, the 2017 Knowledge, Attitudes, Behaviour and Practice (KABP) survey revealed that 17.1 per cent of people in the high-risk cohort of multiple partnerships never used a condom to protect themselves in their last 10 times they had intercourse, irrespective of the kind of partnership. Loving or trusting their partner was the main reason, 51 per cent provided for not using a condom during all of the last 10 times they had sex. Even with this information many still revealed that they were not likely to embrace condom use.

The National Family Planning Board has cautioned that emergency contraceptive protection is not to be used as a long-term method, or as a substitute for accepting and using a contraceptive method consistently or a permanent contraceptive. Adolescents and youth are encouraged to seek counselling on available methods and with this guidance settle on one that is best for them and their lifestyle.

Emergency contraceptive protection comes in two forms, as a pill and specifically as the copper-bearing intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD). The more accessible of the two is the pill that can be obtained at health centres, hospitals, private doctors' offices and pharmacies islandwide. The emergency contraceptive pill that is currently available on the local market require the user to take the dose within 72 hours of unprotected sex, as its efficacy falls off the longer the user waits. Its mode of action has been identified as delaying the release of the egg (pre-ovulation) or by interfering with the movement of the sperms and egg.

The emergency contraceptive pill can be taken in either of two ways — both tablets together; or one pill taken followed by the second pill 12 hours later.

Meanwhile with the IUCD, the female would have to be fitted with the device by a trained physician within five days of unprotected sex.

The copper works in two ways to prevent pregnancy — immobilising the movement of the sperms therein preventing them from reaching the egg; and prevents implantation of the egg in the uterus. It is advised that women who are pregnant or suspect that they may be pregnant not use the ECP.

Common side effects of emergency contraception include nausea, headaches and/or dizziness, tiredness, diarrhoea, breast tenderness and vaginal bleeding.

Dianne Thomas is the Director, Communication and Public Relations, National Family Planning Board.