Fitness trainer bats for HIIT

IT is widely held by some fitness enthusiasts that just 30 minutes of a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session can be more effective than a one-hour bicycle ride. Programme director at the HIIT Factory by Express Fitness, Andre Brown, counts himself among the believers.

For fitness enthusiasts looking to transform their bodies and meet their goals, Brown, who is also known as Andre Supreme, has been a go-to trainer. He is always touting the benefits of the training technique, HIIT, which involves rounds of short, intense exercises.

“Due to the intensity of the workout sessions, HIIT can elevate your metabolism for hours after an exercise. This means that the body will continue burning calories even as you sleep, sometimes resulting in weight loss after a few days of intense training,” he said.

At the HIIT Factory, approximately eight circuits are completed in a workout. In each circuit, participants will exercise for 45 seconds and then rest for 15 to 30 seconds. Reps are completed back to back, with very short rest periods in-between. Exercises usually include squats, push-ups, 'high knees', and other high-intensity moves.

In addition to increasing muscle mass, HIIT is useful for building endurance, which plays an important role as the body's circulatory and respiratory systems work to supply energy to the working muscles to support sustained physical activity.

Inspired by his experience in track and field, Brown said he started his fitness career by first becoming certified as a personal trainer. Over the past 10 years, he has built a reputation for high-energy group sessions that keep participants motivated from start to finish.

Brown now leads training sessions, mostly via Zoom, with more than 80 people each week, both locally and internationally.

“For me, I don't do single sessions. What I normally do for everybody I train is that I would place them in groups based on their similarities, in terms of their goals. Coming from a background where I've been on a few track and field teams, working in a group is very important to me. Therefore, all my training sessions are very cohesive,” he explained.

The programme director recommends that HIIT beginners, or even individuals who are at the intermediary level, do HIIT workouts at least three days per week if they want to see fast results. Making good decisions about diet is also important, so as not to derail the progress made in workouts, he said.

“I recently led a two-day Heineken HIIT Experience session at the HIIT Factory, and the experience for me was great. Being in the fitness industry for a long time, it can be a bit challenging because I have to be a role model to others. When it comes to alcohol, as a fitness trainer and nutritionist, I don't necessarily get the opportunity to explore the different drinks when I get the chance to go out. With options like Heineken 0.0, which is low-calorie and non-alcoholic, I can enjoy myself and still be on track with my fitness goals,” Brown said.

The fitness expert said while HIIT is not a walk in the park, he encourages those who have a goal to be consistent and follow through, because the results will be worth it.

“Persons should treat their fitness journey the same way they would approach their academic and professional goals. Your body and life are your most valuable assets. Many of us work tirelessly to achieve certain goals in life but never take the time we need to take care of ourselves. If you are not taking good care of yourself, whatever you're working towards in the future, you might not get the full opportunity to enjoy it in the long run. You have to treat your body as the main asset and ensure that whenever you are taking on that journey, you do it to the best of your ability.”

The HIIT Factory will be partnering with Heineken for another session at the end of April, for which gym members and non-members alike can register to participate.