Foundations' shared dream for NICU

Foundations' shared dream for NICUSunday, July 11, 2021
WITH a shared dream of equipping the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the University Hospital of the West Indies and empowering its staff, the Caring for Miracles Foundation and the Malia Brown Foundation have joined forces to support the work of the unit.
The foundations are planning a fund-raising event, the 'Gift of Life Art Auction', which is expected to be held in November. They had a pre-launch on June 22 during the Malia Brown Foundation's annual staff recognition ceremony at the neonatal unit.
Artists Dwight Golding and Victoria Silvera, who is the owner of Touch By VLS, were among those who contributed to the pre-launch event. Deeply touched by the generosity of those who contributed, the foundations are excited about the impact their service will have on the lives of vulnerable patients and their families.
According to the foundations, the funds from the art auction will be used to purchase life-saving equipment and support the training of the health-care team.
Check out these highlights from the pre-launch event on June 22, as captured by Jamaica Observer's Photo Editor Joseph Wellington.
