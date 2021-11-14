Periodontitis is a common chronic inflammatory disease characterised by the destruction of the supporting structures of the teeth (the periodontal ligament and alveolar bone). It is highly prevalent (severe periodontitis affects 10 to 15 per cent of adults) and has multiple negative impacts on quality of life.

Epidemiological data confirm that diabetes is a major risk factor for periodontitis; susceptibility to periodontitis is increased by approximately threefold in people with diabetes. There is a clear relationship between the degree of hyperglycaemia and the severity of periodontitis. There is emerging evidence to support the existence of a two-way relationship between diabetes and periodontitis, with diabetes increasing the risk for periodontitis, and periodontal inflammation negatively affecting glycaemic control.

What does gum disease have to do with diabetes?

People with diabetes have an increased risk of developing gum disease. Poorly managed blood sugar levels can cause damage to nerves, blood vessels, the heart, the kidneys, the eyes and the feet. In the same way, the gums can too be affected.

Because high blood sugar levels lead to damage to blood vessels, this reduces the supply of oxygen and nourishment to the gums, making infections of the gums and bones more likely.

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can cause levels of glucose to rise in the saliva and this creates a breeding ground for bacteria, increasing the risk of gum disease and dental decay.

Severe gum disease can negatively affect your blood sugar control and increase your chances of suffering from other common long-term complications of diabetes. The inflammation, which occurs in the gums, escapes into the bloodstream and upsets the body's defence system which in turn affects blood sugar control. In other words, gum disease and diabetes are linked in both directions.

What are the symptoms of gum disease?

In most cases, gum disease is not painful and you may be unaware of it. However, if you have any of the following symptoms you should consult a dentist or hygienist:

Bleeding in the mouth when cleaning or eating

Swollen and red gums

Persistent bad breath

Shrinking (receding) gums

Gaps appearing between the teeth and the teeth moving apart

Loose teeth

Presence of pus around the gumline (abscesses)

If you have symptoms of gum disease, your dentist can provide you with a diagnosis and advice on preventing and treating gum disease. Severe forms of gum disease will need a detailed gum examination to assess the scale of the problem. X-rays may be taken to assess damage to the supporting bone around the roots of the teeth, below the gum line.

How can your dentist help you fight diabetes?

Regular dental visits are important. Research suggests that treating gum disease can help improve blood sugar control in patients living with diabetes, decreasing the progression of the disease. Practising good oral hygiene and having professional deep cleaning done by your dentist or dental hygienist can help to lower your HbA1c. This is a lab test that indicates how well you are controlling your diabetes. Use your diabetes-related medications as directed, changing to a healthier diet and even exercising more can help. If you wear any type of denture, clean it each day.

