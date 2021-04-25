ONE of the greatest anchors to man in turbulence is hope. Hope is that quality that constantly looks for better.

In Ancient Greek consciousness, their chief god, Zeus, gifted the first woman, Pandora, a jar or a box. She was told not to open it, but curiosity overtook her one night and she did. Lo and behold, all the evils of the world were unleashed on mankind. When she closed back the box, she realised how late she was as only one thing was left inside: hope. Hope, that mankind, faced with his greatest darkness and before all evil, would find hope in hope itself — that quality to give us the will and drive to go on.

Hope badly needed

There is much gloom and despair at this time. The novel coronavirus pandemic has ganged up with a team of mankind's deadliest killers — lifestyle diseases, crime and violence, road accidents — to wreak even greater havoc upon man. Many are suffering the loss of a loved one and no medical professional can restore one snatched by the hands of death.

Hope for a resurrection

“And I have hope toward God, which hope these men also look forward to, that there is going to be a resurrection of both the righteous and the unrighteous.” (Acts 24:15)

Why not put your gaze on this possibility we are told about in a book that has won the hearts of millions, the world's bestseller, the Bible? The thought that this life is all there is gives little comfort in light of man's great capabilities and how enjoyable this life can be.

Many eyewitnesses attested to resurrections in the Bible and that there is more to life than just living and dying. In fact, the fundamental doctrine of the Christian faith is the resurrection for, outside of the resurrection, “If we have only hoped in Christ in this life, we are of all men most pitiable.” (1Co 15:19)

Lazarus, come on out!

Jesus journeyed from afar when he heard his friend Lazarus had died. Though not sure if Jesus could perform a resurrection, Martha lamented that if Jesus came earlier her brother would not have died. (John 11:21). Despite this, the woman expressed a future hope, when she said, I know he will rise in the resurrection on the last day. What Jesus did was a foregleam of what he is able to do on a grander scale in heavenly power, reversing the effects of crime, violence and deadly plagues like the novel coronavirus.

Benefit from and believe in the resurrection

Believing in the resurrection means believing in Jesus and his father. But, belief, closely linked to faith, must be backed up by works. Notice in the verse exactly after Acts 24:15, the apostle Paul tells us: “Because of this [resurrection hope] I always strive to maintain a clear conscience before God and men.” This requires much effort and desisting from doing things displeasing to God. Doing this builds hope.

What will you hope in?

Why not take the words of the Christ with greater seriousness, as God is a God not of the dead but of the living.

“I am the resurrection and the life,” sayeth the Lord. “He that believeth in me, though he were dead, shall come to life, and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?”

If you have any questions or would like to discuss how the Bible can further be of comfort in these times, please contact Warrick Lattibeaudiere, a minister of religion, at wglatts@yahoo.com.