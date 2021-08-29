Hotel managers keeping mind and body healthy through exercise

THERE is no doubt that the novel coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for many, but managers at Sandals Montego Bay are ensuring they are fit to take on this challenge — literally.

The managers have embarked on a fitness journey that sees them shedding the stress and building a positive attitude to help them get through each day.

Considering the reported adverse effects of COVID-19 on the respiratory system, the initiative is not only helping to bolster their immune systems but, as Environment, Health and Safety Manager Haniff Richards concurs, it has also turned out to be an effective coping mechanism for the hard-working managers.

“The virus being so unprecedented has taken a toll on a lot of people mentally and I find that working out takes our minds away from the challenges and that, inevitably, serves as a way to ward off some of the effects of COVID-19. A healthy mind is necessary for a healthy body,” he shared.

Richards, one of the pioneering members and leader of the fitness team, sought to get others involved after realising the benefits of keeping fit during the pandemic.

“It has been a hobby of mine to eat right and keep fit. However, as a dedicated health and safety professional, I was happy to encourage others to adopt this lifestyle as well. I am pleased to see that so many of us are on this journey together,” he said.

He continued: “It really is a great way to keep our minds positive and our bodies healthy. The more we work out, the more endorphins we are releasing, that is a lot of joy to go around, something we can all benefit from in this time.”

The team spends at least an hour working out each day and they have incorporated meal planning into their routine. For hotel manager and member of the fitness team Anna-Kay Wholas, it is something she really appreciates.

“We have added a lot of green juice and protein shakes into our diets and we have done away with sugary foods. We do not just look better but we also feel a whole lot better. I am a fit mom,” she said.

For her, the fitness initiative is only one way to tackle COVID-19 outside of following the established guidelines from the country's health officials. She shared that most of the members of the fitness team are fully vaccinated and are doing everything they can to keep themselves, their colleagues and their families safe.

“We know that COVID-19 is unpredictable but what we are doing also helps to eradicate or reduce some of the underlying conditions that make people more prone to the virus. By underlying conditions, I am referring to things like diabetes, hypertension and various respiratory illnesses,” she said.

Wholas and Richards both admitted that the daily fitness sessions have positively impacted their output at work.

“Working out helps to increase our energy levels, it reduces exhaustion and it helps to keep us alert. All these things are important in our industry,” Wholas said.