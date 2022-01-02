How seniors can get started on their fitness journey

WHEN we talk about fitness, most times messages are targeted at a younger demographic. Likewise, with age there is an assumption of automatic illness and frailty, which is far from the truth.

In fact, illness and frailty are not normal parts of ageing and like younger people, seniors too can enjoy a fit, fabulous, and healthy life.

Fitness trainer Gisel Harrow told Your Health, Your Wealth that “it's never too late to start something new” and “age ain't nothing but a number” when it comes to working out and creating a healthy exercise regimen.

“Once you've got the all clear from your health-care provider or practitioner, then it's safe to start an exercise programme suitable for you. Exercise, having such great benefits, can help to keep you strong and healthy to perform your daily task and enhance your quality of life,” Harrow said.

She added: “It's best to start small by doing moderate but effective cardio or aerobic-type activities for at least 30 minutes regularly, such as walking [stroll or briskly], swimming, dancing, gardening, and doing light stretches. These activities will strengthen your lungs, build endurance, and activate muscle memory,” she said.

To stay motivated and keep showing up, Harrow encouraged seniors to find others in the same age group by joining a class as this helps with accountability and makes it more fun.

“If you want to improve on overall strength and endurance along with flexibility, then enrolling in a more structured exercise programme, either with a gym or personal trainer is recommended to give the proper guidance and push to achieve even greater results. A better quality of life using exercise is achievable, you just need to start where you are,” Harrow said.