How to stay on top of your own peace of mind

I've noticed that the term “mind my business” has become common place. The idea of only focusing on matters that directly relate to you seem to be widely accepted and staying hydrated while doing so also seems to have become a big trend (if you know, you know) .

While many people have subscribed to the fad of minding their business, if you are anything like me and struggling with a mental illness, I would recommend taking a different approach and minding your mental health.

It may seem like a bizarre task to undertake, especially if you do not yet fully understand mental health and what mental illness you may be struggling with. Put simply, minding your mental health means recognising the things that do not positively impact your mood, thoughts and feelings, and managing or avoiding them.

Identifying your triggers is not always the easiest thing to do as triggers can be an environment, a conversation and even an entire human being. But once you are able to identify the things that interfere with your peace of mind, you're one step closer to successfully minding your mental health.

Mind what you hear:

You know those conversations that get real heavy real fast…? If the topic of discussion is making you uncomfortable, bringing up unpleasant memories or causing your mind to spiral, excuse yourself. The same applies to what you read and watch. If you suspect it might be negatively affecting you, it's best to avoid it until you can manage your mental response.

Mind who you see:

It is important to surround yourself with a good support system. Persons who you can share your thoughts and feelings with. Persons who you can openly and safely discuss what you are going through with. Persons who act as a safe space and help restore a sense of comfort. When you surround yourself with persons who have the opposite effect, you find that you internalise your feelings and thoughts and that will only lead to increased anxiety and depression.

Mind what you do:

In addition to my anxiety and depression, I also suffer from another disease – people pleasing. Sometimes I find myself doing things only because someone asked me to. If you are anything like me, let's not do this anymore. Doing, or going along with something only because someone else wants you to will not bring you joy and can significantly diminish your mental health. Only do things and go places that you want to, that you think will bring you joy. Don't let your anxiety talk you into doing otherwise.

There is much more to be said about minding your mental help, but much like your mental illness symptoms may be unique to you, so too are the circumstances you may need to be mindful of.

Talking to a professional is always my recommendation for anyone who is struggling with a mental illness as they will be able to help you identify your triggers and go through de-sensitisation techniques and get you closer to coping or even overcoming your struggle. Until you are ready to do so, try to be more deliberate about minding your business and more importantly your mental health. All the best!

Sereta Thompson is a public relations professional and mental health advocate. She can be contacted at seretaathompson@gmail.com Follow her on Instagram: @ShadesOfSerri