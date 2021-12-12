Integrative medicine – the path to well-being and wellness

YOUR sinusitis has flared up yet again. Darn! This is nothing new — over the years you have visited doctor after doctor who all responded by prescribing antihistamines (Claritin) and/or antibiotics (Amoxil), which brought temporary relief, but the symptoms returned.

Then they say it: “Well, it seems like you'll have to live with this,” and just so, you become a long-term, persistent (chronic) sinusitis sufferer.

Sounds familiar? It happens far too often as the root cause of the sinusitis is overlooked, and only the short-term management of its symptoms — the easy part — has been addressed.

After a while you wonder, “Are there other ways to treat this sinusitis? Could a more natural and holistic approach relieve me from this condition?”

So you do the smart thing. You seek out the services of a well-trained and qualified naturopathic doctor (ND). Such a doctor understands well how the body's systems, mind, body, emotions and spirit, all relate to and depend on each other; regards you as an individual to the extent that such a treatment approach is tailored to address your specific needs and goals of wellness; takes time to listen and takes a good case history — that is, an ND gets to know you.

The ND may make a few suggestions:

• Eliminate all types of dairy from your meals for about six to eight weeks as dairy is very mucus-forming and will worsen the inflammation in the sinuses;

• Become aware of environments that make the sinusitis worsen and, where possible, remove yourself from them;

• Do some facial massage with oils (increases drainage);

• Be open to facial acupuncture (aids your body's ability to drain the sinuses and also stimulates the immune system);

• Use natural antibiotic preparations, where warranted.

You follow that advice and, in a month, you begin to suffer fewer attacks, you feel better. Life is good, so good that you decide to walk each morning briskly as part of your new avowed exercise programme. One morning you misstep, fracture your ankle and end up in the back of an ambulance en route to the accident and emergency department at the hospital.

In the hospital, depending on the bone(s) broken and the severity of the fracture, you will have your bones realigned and/or surgery with pins or screws to maintain the correct position during healing. A boot or cast will be given to immobilise the broken bone(s) so as to allow recovery, and a physiotherapist will be recommended (post healing) for exercises to restrengthen unused muscles and ligaments.

A fractured ankle is an example of an acute medical condition requiring almost immediate attention, given the pain and immobility. This is the total domain of the medical doctor (MD) — the treatment and remedying of acute conditions. The sinusitis, an example of a chronic condition, is definitely the domain of the ND. We each have our critical roles.

The above conditions are two non-life threatening, common ailments. However, the period over which they are experienced and remedied seems to be a defining aspect of the approach of MDs and NDs. Regrettably, health is regarded, in conventional medicine, as the lack of disease. Additionally and far too often people lament that MDs seem to only get serious with patient health once they have developed a diagnosable illness, for example, once the results of the blood tests indicate a value outside of 'normal' range. Then, the approach is to suppress or overwhelm the symptoms with medications/drugs or remove the offending tissue by cutting (surgery) or burning. Let us be clear here; this is never to belittle the critical role that medications and surgery play when indeed indicated. However, in comparison, naturopathic or holistic medicine focuses on wellness and does not view the absence of disease as a state of good health.

The naturopathic or holistic approach

A brief framework of this approach is outlined below:

• The patient is treated as a person, not a disease.

• A person naturally has ultimate inner healing powers.

• Whole-person healing – a critical characteristic is understanding how the mind, body, spirit, and emotions work together and how a person's well-being is affected.

• Treatment involves removing the root cause of the disease, not only timely quelling of symptoms but also creating a comprehensive treatment plan using a variety of natural, gentle, minimally invasive health-care practices.

• We understand and promote the undeniable healing power of meaningful words and deeds. Compassion, empathy, kindness, grace, gratitude, prayer/meditation, unconditional self-love, and caring are potent healers. A patient feeling cared for is quite willing to act on any advice given in order to see the desired improvements.

• Healing requires a team approach — patient and doctor on the journey together.

A growing number of people worldwide are frustrated with the conventional medical approach and, within themselves, feel that there must be other options less destructive to the human body and spirit and which recognise or assist the divine-given, inner healing capability of the body. Thankfully, there are.

Naturopathic becoming mainstream

Naturopathic or complementary healing, also known as alternative medicine, is fast becoming mainstream medicine simply because of, among other things, conventional or allopathic medicine's inability to provide a remedy for diseases which then lapse into persistent, long-term conditions and, over time, wear the body's systems down. It thus seems reasonable that a blend of the two systems of medicine into a collaborative, integrative medical approach to patients' primary care would be the best service to offer. It would undoubtedly foster and support personal wellness goals, thus reducing the enormous economic burden on the medical health system allowing it to function, for all, as the safety net for which it was always intended. So really, it's not conventional or allopathic medicine versus naturopathic or complementary medicine. It's a blended, integrative medicine that affords the diseased person the best of care.

Dr Margaret Taylor ND is a naturopathic physician, wellness coach, advocate and promoter of all things natural and sustainable. She is the chief health care professional at Caribbean Lotus Centre, and can be contacted at caribbeanlotuscentrebgi@gmail.com