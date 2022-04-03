Keeping your vulva, vagina in tip-top shape

Sex sells, always has and always will. So it really should not come as a surprise that vaginal and vulval health have become a hot topic over the past few years. We have seen everything from new medical procedures to enhance function and appearance, to celebrities talking about inserting wasp nests to make it “tighter”. As with most medical topics, social media can make it hard for everyone to know what is real and what is fake news. How do you sift through all the information so you'll know the best way to preserve your genitals? The good news is that the vagina pretty much takes care of itself, and there is very little you have to do to keep it healthy. There are some simple but important things to note that can keep your vulva and vagina healthy for life.

Vulva vs vagina

The term vagina is often used to talk about the entire external female genitalia, but in fact the vulva is the part that's most visible. It covers and protects the vagina and urethra (where urine comes from), and includes the inner and outer lips (labia), the clitoris, the mons pubis (area just above the clitoris) and some other glands and spaces. The vagina itself connects the vulva to the cervix and uterus.

Cleaning

Water alone will suffice for cleaning the vulva and vagina. If you feel the need to use soap, use a mild soap on the vulva only. Soap in the vagina or douching is a no-no, as it will disrupt your natural pH and make you more likely to get an infection. Avoid scented products, as these will have a negative impact as well. The vulva and vagina were never meant to smell like flowers and fruit. In fact most of these “feminine wash” products are not even medically recommended or backed by any significant science.

Overall health

The age-old medical advice of “eat right and exercise” also helps your vulva and vagina too, as your general health has a direct impact on your vagina. Diabetes and HIV make vaginal infections more common and harder to cure. Bleaching creams often contain powerful steroids that also reduce the body's ability to fight off infections. Dehydration also plays a role in abnormal vaginal discharges, so drink up your half gallon of water a day (more if possible). Also schedule regular yearly check-ups with your family doctor or gynaecologist, sometimes there are asymptomatic infections that can cause problems down the road. Your doctor can help you to detect them. Vaccination against HPV is also recommended, as this is the causative agent in most cancers that affect the cervix, vagina and vulva.

Condoms every time

Use a condom every time you have sex as it drastically reduces the chance of getting a sexually transmitted disease (STD). You only need one unprotected sexual act to get infected. Even if you are in a committed relationship, it is still a good idea. I'd recommend that you and your partner both do a FULL STD screen (not just HIV and syphilis), but I'd still recommend using a condom just the same. On that note, April is STD Awareness Month and specials on testing are going on!

Sex Ed

Avoid lubricants that contain irritants or chemicals that can throw off your pH. Stick to doctor recommended lubricants. If you are in the “no condom crew” (see above), then olive oil or coconut oil are actually reasonable alternatives. During sex, never switch from anal sex to vaginal sex, as this will introduce abnormal bacteria into the vulva and vagina that can cause both vaginal and urinary tract infections. After sex, it's a good idea to not only urinate, but cleanse the vulva with warm water.

Get to know your vagina

Self-examination is important for every woman. This allows you to know the monthly changes in your normal vaginal discharge so you'll be more in tune when something is off. Use a mirror to know what your vulva looks like, and be sure to understand that no two are alike, so it's fine if you don't look like the ones you've seen in movies or on the Internet. Remember, there's no such thing as an ugly vagina.

What not to do

A good rule of thumb is, unless a doctor prescribes it, don't use it on the vulva or vagina for health reasons. That covers grounded up wasp nests, steam, yoni eggs and “medication” sold via Instagram or other social media accounts. These items/methods are not backed by medical science and can actually do harm.

These basics should keep your vulva and vagina healthy and happy. I'm sure there are other “pearls of wisdom” and magic medicines floating around, but run them by your doctor first before using them. You only get one vagina, take care of it.

Dr Ryan Halsall is a consultant obstetrician gynaecologist who operates at ILAP Medical, 22 Windsor Avenue, Suite 2, Kingston 5. He can be contacted at info@ilapmedical.com or 876-946-0353. Follow him on Instagram: @drhalsall