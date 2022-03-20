Mad people in clean clothes?

Have you ever noticed the way everyone who struggles with a mental illness in Jamaica is categorised as “mad”? It begs the question, what does mad even mean? The dictionary itself seems uncertain and has varying definitions… insane or impassioned? It could go either way! Unfortunately, when it comes to mental health it is assumed that those with an illness are either certifiable, deranged or seriously off their rockers.

This couldn't be any further from the truth as oftentimes, people who struggle with two of the most common mental illnesses, anxiety and depression, walk amongst us undetectable and functional. It might be your coworker, schoolmate, family member, your friend and dare I say, even you yourself.

The 2017 Global Burden of Disease database shows that depression and anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health concerns facing the population of Jamaica with an estimated 4.1 per cent of the population suffering from an anxiety disorder and three per cent having a depressive disorder.

Yet, even with these statistics, the negative stigma remains and oftentimes acts as a hindrance for those desirous of seeking professional help. “Why would this be” you might ask, well, perhaps because they are terrified of being judged by their peers and family members and are triggered by the trauma of their own thoughts around this.

Before we can unpack the negative stigma around mental illnesses, let's try to understand a bit about what mental illness actually is, and attack anxiety and depressive disorders head on.

Based on my studies at the “University of Google”, I understand mental illness to be any disorder that impacts or affects your mood, thoughts or behaviours. Some examples are: depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

As one who struggles and has been diagnosed with both anxiety and depression (a disastrous double whammy), I can speak expertly on the two. Depression is that constant and sometimes overwhelming feeling of dejection or despondence. It can severely affect daily activities such as eating and sleeping and in some cases spawns suicidal thoughts. Anxiety, on the other hand, is a constant feeling of dread and worry that manifest in various ways.

Many persons who struggle with anxiety and/or depression are able to go about their daily lives as “normal people” but on the inside they struggle in silence. While together these two, if left untreated, can be debilitating, they can be just as unbearable on their own.

If you are one of those persons, my advice to you would be don't! You don't need to suffer on your own, you are not alone in your struggle and the sooner you get help, the better you will feel.

While self-medicating may offer you temporary relief (if you're into that), getting diagnosed by a professional can help you develop a sustainable treatment plan and will help answer the question that is probably plaguing your thoughts “What's wrong with me?”

A psychologist will be able to identify your illness and can refer you to a psychiatrist if you need to explore medicated therapy.

Your mental illness did not develop overnight and so, you will not heal from or learn to cope with it overnight either. Be patient with the process and give yourself credit for each day that you survive. All the best!

Sereta Thompson is a public relations professional and mental health advocate. She can be contacted at seretaathompson@gmail.com Follow her on Instagram : @ShadesOfSerri