Managing your chronic illness at Christmas

IT'S the most wonderful time of the year – the season of giving, warmth, lots of food, and also overindulgence.

For many, in the midst of the celebrations and fanfare, scant regard is given to the management of chronic illnesses and diets, and fitness routines are tossed aside until the new year.

But medical internist Dr Samantha Nicholson Spence told Your Health Your Wealth that the management of chronic illnesses should be at the top of the list for people who live with them. Common chronic conditions include, but are not limited to, hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, arthritis, and asthma.

Dr Nicholson Spence said for hypertension or high blood pressure, which is the most common chronic condition in Jamaica next to obesity, those who are affected have to first ensure they take their medication.

“People should do their refills early because there are a lot of business closures and pharmacies might not be accessible during the holiday period. You don't want to interrupt your supply of medication. The most important thing is sticking with your medication,” she said.

The internist said, while the advice applies to diabetics and people suffering from other chronic conditions, those who are hypertensive should be extremely cautious as the blood pressures can go very high without showing symptoms.

“Your blood pressure could be 200/120 and you don't know, you don't feel anything, and at that level you're at risk for stroke and heart attack. You don't want the moment you realise your pressure is high to be the moment your left hand stop working because you're in the middle of a stroke. So it's very important to make sure you stock up on your medication,” she said.

Further, the internist said salt intake should be monitored.

“There is a very high salt content in ham, for example. People need to watch their salt intake because if you have certain heart conditions like heart failure or kidney disease, where you have a lot of swelling, salt tends to exacerbate the swelling you develop,” she said.

The Christmas season also features much alcohol consumption. Dr Nicholson Spence said some medications are incompatible with alcohol, so patients living with chronic illnesses need to have that conversation with their pharmacist or doctor to see if alcohol is going to impact their medications.

Regarding the beloved Christmas cake and sorrel, Dr Nicholson said diabetics should be particularly mindful of how much is consumed.

“Blood sugars can go out of whack as we consume all these things. For diabetics, watch your blood sugar and stick to your medication. Because people are generally consuming more than they normally would, the regular dose of medications will not work. For those who are on insulin and know how insulin affects their blood sugar and are monitoring their blood sugar, they might be able to say, 'I have been eating more cake and my sugar level is higher. So my dose of insulin is normally 10 units, perhaps I need to go up to 12 units because my sugar is consistently high,' and in that case, prevent themselves from ending up in the hospital,” she said.

For people with heart failure and other swelling, Dr Nicholson Spence said sometimes doctors recommend an increase in medication for cases in which there is an increase in swelling.

“If they are already on diuretics like torasemide, sometimes we allow them to double the dose. They can take an extra dose around midday as it is usually taken in the morning and that extra dose may be sufficient to get rid of swelling, and prevent it from worsening to the point where you have shortness of breath and end up in the hospital. Patients can discuss that with the doctors or pharmacists. This is a measure we take with people with heart failure who are very sensitive to fluid overload. This is not the season to be in the hospital. It tends to be the peak season for hospitals, so it's very crowded with long wait times,” she said.

Moreover, Dr Nicholson Spence urged people with chronic conditions to safeguard themselves against contracting COVID-19.

“If you have a chronic condition or comorbidity, COVID will do worse, so it's important to stick with the guidelines of mask-wearing, physical distancing as much as possible. If you're not yet vaccinated, get vaccinated. You don't want to now have COVID on top of your heart failure or other chronic condition. If you have your chronic disease and then you get COVID it's going to be worse, and you may have fatal disease,” she said.