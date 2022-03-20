Multiple myeloma — The journey of a caregiver

AS a newly married woman, I was looking forward to starting a family and living happily ever after. However, those dreams were soon shattered as in 2012, my husband David was diagnosed with multiple myeloma — a new type of cancer that we were hearing about for the first time.

The doctor informed us that myeloma affects the plasma cells and causes severe bone pain. Immediately I was transformed from being a wife to that of a caregiver.

It didn't require much thought, the switch was sudden and automatic. This is not something one plans for, it is without warning, devastating and brutal. We were now faced with a severe medical, financial and stressful situation.

In the daze, acting on impulse, I automatically sprang into action and developed skills in negotiation — taking charge, making crucial decisions, asking questions while seeking answers. This side of me was previously unknown; however, I realised it would be vital to face the emotional and financial challenges that were ahead if David was to enjoy any real quality of life.

With no “interest” in the health-care profession, it soon became my newfound interest as it would be very important in handling David's needs. I mastered the art of having less than two hours sleep per day, it didn't matter, as David needed my attention 24/7. My stomach had no urge for food, it was always filled. In fact, it was difficult to recall whether I had taken a shower or eaten. My attitude, approach and outlook on life had changed, I lost interest in my personal appearance, this was secondary, I didn't care. “Fix it if it bothered you” was my new attitude.

I embarked on a journey into unknown territories and held David's hands through sleepless nights, several radiation sessions, two surgeries, numerous visits to the doctors and labs. After radiation, he lost his sense of taste and smell and I had to find creative ways to prepare meals to ensure that he was nourished and kept his strength. He also lost significant weight caused by the disease and I had to ensure that he regained his weight. Strategising to source his medications, juggling his appointments with my work and school; pausing my career development and playing wife, friend, nurse and doctor was very painful. However, it was important for his survival and for my sanity. Through this process I was constantly told “you are strong”.

But I did not always “feel strong”. I was convinced that I had angels supporting me during that difficult stage. In people's eyes I looked good, but my heart was melting. At times, I found myself being energised in the moments of need and then almost immediately, overshadowed with blankets of tiredness and depression. I had no individualised manuals for reference and so I relied heavily on 'bawling' and praying — they served as my source of strength and connection point to the Heavenly Father. He has been with me through my journey and favoured me all the way. I became selfless through this journey, all that I asked for was for David and nothing for myself.

But as human, there were moments when I broke down and had bouts of crying, I felt completely overwhelmed; lonely and depressed. David's pain had now transferred to me. I couldn't burden friends (I don't think they understood) and I could no longer share my fears and concerns with David. As a result, I felt alone and suffered burnout from my emotions. As a caregiver I realised that I could not do it alone and therefore accepting help when offered, and asking for help is critical, no one can do it alone.

Recognising and accepting that the primary caregiver also needs a circle of support system only helps to make the process much easier. I thank those who have been praying with me and for me over the period. This is invaluable. The formation of the Jamaica Myeloma Support Group, led by Dr Monica Taylor, was timely and this group soon became my second family. The support has been tremendous as we exchange coping strategies, share stories, uplift each other and provide hope for its patients and caregivers; while making attempts to educate the public on this type of cancer. If you are living with multiple myeloma, reach out to the group by sending an e-mail to jamaica@imfsupport.org or telephone 876-829-5507.

I can attest to the fact that cancer changes lives both mentally, physically, financially and emotionally. As a caregiver, these changes can be extremely traumatic. If you are not careful your life can be so consumed with the act of caring that you lose sight of your own well-being. To all caregivers, seek support, and please keep the faith and keep caring.

March is celebrated as multiple myeloma awareness month. Today from 8:50 am to 1:30 pm the Jamaica Multiple Myeloma Support Group will be hosting its 4th Biennial Medical Myeloma Symposium, which is approved by the Medical Council of Jamaica and the Nursing Council. Those who wish to attend may register at www.myelomajamaica.org.