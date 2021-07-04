My child has a space on his upper lip!

CLEFT lip and cleft palate are openings or splits in the upper lip, the roof of the mouth (palate), or both.

Cleft lip and cleft palate result when facial structures that are developing in an unborn baby don't close completely.

What causes cleft palate?

During the first six to 10 weeks of pregnancy, the bones and skin of a baby's upper jaw, nose, and mouth normally come together (fuse) to form the roof of the mouth and the upper lip. A cleft palate happens when parts of the roof of the mouth do not fuse together completely.

Doctors don't always know why a baby develops a cleft, though some clefts may be related to genetic (inherited) factors. Also, some environmental factors can increase the risk of a birth defect, such as:

• taking certain medicines (such as some anti-seizure medicines) during pregnancy;

• not getting the right amount of prenatal nutrients;

• exposure to some chemicals during pregnancy; and

• smoking cigarettes, using drugs, and/or drinking alcohol during pregnancy.

Complications of cleft lip or palate

Children with cleft lip or cleft palate face a variety of challenges, depending on the type and severity of the cleft.

• Difficulty feeding: one of the most immediate concerns after birth is feeding. While most babies with cleft lip can breastfeed, a cleft palate may make sucking difficult.

• Ear infections and hearing loss: babies with cleft palate are especially at risk of developing middle ear fluid and hearing loss.

• Dental problems: if the cleft extends through the upper gum, tooth development may be affected.

• Speech difficulties: because the palate is used in forming sounds, the development of normal speech can be affected by a cleft palate. Speech may sound too nasal.

• Challenges of coping with a medical condition: children with clefts may face social, emotional, and behavioural problems due to differences in appearance and the stress of intensive medical care.

How is a cleft palate treated?

A cleft palate is usually repaired with surgery called palatoplasty when the baby is 10–12 months old. The goals of palatoplasty are to:

• close the opening between the nose and mouth;

• help create a palate that works well for speech; and

• prevent food and liquid from leaking out of the nose.

In this surgery, a plastic surgeon will close the cleft in layers. The surgeon will also rearrange and repair the muscles of the soft palate so they work better during speech, and make two incisions on each side of the palate behind the gums to ease tension on the palate repair.

This surgery requires general anaesthesia and takes about two to three hours. Most babies can go home after one or two days in the hospital. The stitches will dissolve on their own.

Your child will need a liquid diet for a week or two, then will eat soft foods for several more weeks before going back to a regular diet. You may be asked to keep your baby in special sleeves that prevent the elbows from bending. This is so your baby can't put any fingers or hard objects into the mouth, which could open the cleft palate repair.

Prevention

After a baby is born with a cleft, parents are, understandably, concerned about the possibility of having another child with the same condition. While many cases of cleft lip and cleft palate can't be prevented, consider these steps to increase your understanding or lower your risk.

1. Consider genetic counselling

If you have a family history of cleft lip and cleft palate, tell your doctor before you become pregnant. Your doctor may refer you to a genetic counsellor who can help determine your risk of having children with cleft lip and cleft palate.

2. Take prenatal vitamins

If you're planning to get pregnant soon, ask your doctor if you should take prenatal vitamins.

3. Don't use tobacco or alcohol

Use of alcohol or tobacco during pregnancy increases the risk of having a baby with a birth defect.

