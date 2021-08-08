My inner lip has a sore

INDIVIDUALS tend to get sores on their inner lip quite frequently without knowing the cause or how it can be treated. These sores are called aphthous ulcer or canker sores.

Canker sores

Aphthous ulcer is defined as a small lesion that resembles a small cut that often appears on the inner cheeks, lips, or even underneath the tongue. They usually appear as a pink or coral pink lesion with a red portion around the ulcer. Additionally, it is usually circular and flat in appearance.

These ulcers can develop within the mouth of males and females. However, they appear more frequently within adolescents, females, and people who are genetically predisposed to aphthous ulcer — as the condition is hereditary.

Those who suffer from these painful abrasions usually experience a burning or tingling sensation within the region. These ulcers can be painful due to the digestive enzymes and acids that can pass by the sore.

Regardless of how scary these ulcers might be, it is important to note that they are contagious. Additionally, aphthous ulcer is not related to the herpes simplex I virus, which is commonly known as cold sores. Cold sores often develop on the outer surfaces of the mouth, such as on the upper and lower lip or in the nose.

The exact cause of aphthous ulcer is still unclear, however, some contributing factors to aphthous ulcer include stress to the body; minor injury to the mouth, such as a sharp dental instrument coming in contact with the soft tissues; braces rubbing on the soft tissues of the mouth or even anything sharp that is placed within the mouth; and any possible sports activity that can cause trauma to the mouth.

Other contributing factors can be allergic reactions to certain bacteria within the mouth, certain food that is consumed, for example acidic foods (oranges, lemons, and pineapples, just to name a few). This is because the acidic foods cause a reaction with the acid in the mouth, resulting in an ulcer.

Another contributing factor to aphthous ulcers can be the lack of iron, Vitamin B-12, and Zinc.

Prevention

How can aphthous ulcer be cured? Aphthous ulcers aren't usually cured, they usually disappear on their own a week or two after they have appeared, but with the reduction of the pain Oragel can be used.

Aphthous ulcers can be prevented by avoiding acidic foods. As stated previously, acidic foods tend to interact with the acids that are already within the mouth that triggers the ulcers. Therefore, eating light and healthy foods — containing minimal acids — could be beneficial.

Maintaining good oral hygiene, such as brushing properly with a soft toothbrush — as a hard toothbrush can cause irritation to the soft tissues — and flossing, which can reduce the food contact between the teeth.

Another preventive measure can be reducing the level of contact with the mouth in relation to any extensive activity, especially if you are wearing orthodontic appliances. To help with this, you can request waxes that can be placed on the braces from your orthodontist to avoid any bruising or scraping on the soft tissues within the mouth. Most importantly, reduce your stress level.

