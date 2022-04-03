My sweet tooth is not helping my diabetes

We know you sometimes have burning questions that can best be answered by a pharmacist. Our feature, Ask Your Pharmacist, seeks to address some of those issues. Send your questions to healthandwealth@jamaicaobserver.com.

Question: I am diabetic, but I have a serious sweet tooth. I love cakes, ice cream, chocolate, and everything sweet. Can I take an appetite-suppressing pill to stop craving sweet things?

Answer: Food is such a critical part of life. Based on the foods we have been exposed to in our lifetimes, we develop preferences. It is OK if your preference is for sweet things. And you probably will never stop craving sweet things. But you definitely have to try to find options that will not be detrimental to your blood sugar.

Diet pills or appetite suppressants are normally used by people who want to lose weight. These pills work by curbing hunger or making you feel full. Some also block the absorption of fat from the food that you eat. If you take appetite-suppressant pills, you might lose some weight and that is very desirable if you are diabetic and overweight. However, managing diabetes is not about quick fixes; it is about lifestyle changes.

Decreasing your appetite for sweet things requires a retraining of your taste buds. Retraining your taste buds requires a conscious commitment to eat healthier options. This means you will only stock your house with healthy things, such as fruit, instead of cake, ice cream, and chocolate. If you only have fruit in your house, when you have your cravings, all you have to eat is fruit. And guess what? Fruits might not be ice-cream, but they are still sweet and will satisfy your sweet tooth. Over time, your constant desire for the unhealthy stuff will decrease because you are not feeding that craving. That is not to say you can't have some of your favourite sweet treats, but don't have them in your house where you can readily access them. Maybe you can treat yourself once a month on pay day or if you go out to dinner, you can have dessert. But this should not be an every day occurrence.

In fact, diet pills may trick us into thinking we are eating healthier, when we are just eating less. So, isn't eating less a good thing? It depends on what we are putting into our bodies. Sure, we want to eat less with diabetes, but the more appropriate outlook is that we want to eat a balanced diet, not just eat less. We can eat a smaller quantity of food, but that food can be packed with sugar and calories. For example, if we are on diet pills and we eat a packet of granola bars and feel full, we might fell like we have achieved our goal; we only ate a packet of granola bars. One popular brand of granola bars has 190 calories per packet. These granola bars are packed with refined sugars that will spike your blood sugar quickly. Contrast that with eating a bowl of fruit salad consisting of a small banana, half an orange, half a papaya, and two slices of pineapple. That is about 190 calories too. Both the granola bar and the fruit salad will satisfy your sweet tooth. However, the fruit salad is obviously the better choice. While the fruits have natural sugars, they also have fibre which helps slow down the absorption of the sugars so they do not spike your blood sugar. The fruits are also packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are very beneficial for our health. So, while a bowl of fruit salad may seem like a bigger meal than a packet of granola bars, it is actually much healthier and may contain fewer calories and have less of an effect on our blood sugar.

Diet pills may even be harmful as they may make our blood sugars dip too low. Diabetes control is a delicate dance between blood sugars being too high or too low. We know high blood sugar is dangerous. However, low blood sugar is also dangerous. Low blood sugar can cause us to black out. It can lead to a diabetic coma, or even death. This is simply because the cells in our bodies just do not have enough energy to function. So, we may be taking diet pills, eating small amounts of food, and even feeling full, but our bodies are not getting enough calories and this leads to complications of hypoglycaemia or low blood sugar.

I would like to prompt you to think about the following two questions:

1) Will you continue to take these pills forever?

2) If you stop taking the pills, what will happen then?

Herein lies the problem with diet pills. Once you stop taking them, your appetite goes back to normal and you go crazy with food. Diet pills are not a fix to controlling your sweet tooth. Instead, you need to retrain your mind. Try to appease your sweet tooth with natural options such as fruit. And if you must have ice cream, don't buy a whole waffle cone with five scoops of ice-cream in it. Buy a single scoop and take it home. Split it in three parts. Eat one part of your ice cream with some fruit and leave the rest for another day.

To answer your question, diet pills are not the solution to your sweet tooth. You have to retrain your mind to eat healthier sweets, such as fruit. It will take time, but if you are consistent in your efforts, it will happen.

Novia Jerry Stewart, MSc, RPh is a pharmacist who specialises in diabetes care. She may be contacted for diabetes care coaching sessions at diabetescarepharmacist@gmail.com