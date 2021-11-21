Protecting men's health

Our quality of life is fully intertwined with how healthy we are to live it. Men, in particular, are less likely to get their health checked than women, often missing or ignoring key risk factors.

International Men's Day was celebrated on November 19, which engendered much attention on men's health and well-being. Men continue to be encouraged to look out for changes in their health and get routine check-ups throughout the year. Among the list of health concerns that men ought to pay attention to are prostate health, sexual health, mental health, and overall lifestyle habits.

Prostate health

Prostate health is of primary importance to adult men, as it is estimated that one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer present in Jamaican men. Even higher numbers than this will find non-cancerous growths in the same organ. If you have symptoms such as burning or pain when you urinate, more frequent urges to urinate, blood in the urine or semen, erectile dysfunction, or a family history of prostate cancer, getting a check-up should be a priority. Screening for prostate health may include a physical exam or blood tests.

Sexual health

As men get older they may notice changes to their reproductive functions. Issues such as declining testosterone levels and erectile dysfunction (ED) may be among the more noticeable changes that men may face. While testosterone levels can be boosted by engaging in a healthier lifestyle, ED can often be a symptom of a larger health problem.

Diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease can all have erectile dysfunction as a symptom. Thus, if you are experiencing symptoms of ED ensure you get checked out to see if it is being caused by a bigger issue.

In addition to issues affecting your sexual performance, men who may have more than one sexual partner should ensure that they are frequently tested for sexually transmitted infections and diseases (STI/STDs). Some STDs, such as the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and chlamydia, may not have any overt symptoms like herpes and syphilis. HIV, for example, may present itself as a simple cold. It is important, then, to get tested regularly and engage in safe sex practices to ensure you and your sexual partners are safe.

Mental health

Stress, anxiety, and depression are among the mental health issues that many people struggle with. Men have the disadvantage of societal pressures causing them to feel less encouraged about opening up about their mental struggles. This may lead to further frustrations and further mental struggles.

In 2019 the Jamaica Constabulary Force proclaimed that 89 per cent of suicide victims were found to be men. Taking care of your mental health is encouraged for men particularly during moments of feeling overwhelmed and stressed. Eating right, exercising, and getting enough sleep are all ways that can help your mental health and other health issues. On the other hand, speaking to a loved one or professional about your issues, writing them out and finding a healthy release for your anxieties may also be extremely helpful in maintaining your mental health.

Lifestyle habits

Some lifestyle habits such as smoking and drinking have hugely damaging effects on men's health. Years of drinking and smoking can lead to several other illnesses and cancers, such as respiratory illness (including lung cancer), liver disease, and kidney disease. Alcohol specifically puts you at risk for several different cancers. It also interferes with testicular function and hormone production, which can result in impotence and fertility issues.

If you have been smoking or drinking for a significant amount of your life, a check-up could be a good idea to make sure you aren't ignoring any signs of damage that may have been caused by these substances. Sometimes seemingly small symptoms such as a 'smoker's cough' can be a sign of a larger problem such as respiratory illness. Do not ignore any of these symptoms should they come up.

Telemedicine and men's health

Many men may find going to the doctor uncomfortable or just an inconvenience to them. Telemedicine is a great tool to combat these discomforts and ensure more men are being checked and are healthy. In the long run, this will ensure less disease and death. Some advantages of using telemedicine to treat men include:

• Privacy: No one will have to see you go into a doctor's office and no one will even have to know you are seeking medical advice. Oftentimes, telemedicine may even facilitate you speaking to your doctor over the phone, or via text alone. You may miss the awkwardness of face-to-face visits and have your problems assessed and treated in your comfort zone.

• Convenience: Telemedicine removes the travel and waiting times of going to a doctor's office. You may chat with your doctor, get a prescription, and even a possible diagnosis all from your device in record time, all from the comfort of your home or office.

Telemedicine can be used to assess and treat all the above issues. You may speak to a therapist online, you may talk to your doctor about changes in your health and some of your concerning symptoms. You may even use telemedicine to fill the prescription of an existing health issue you are aware of. While the list of benefits for telemedicine is lengthy, it is not a complete replacement for in-person care. If your online doctor thinks you may need to come in person to be further examined, it is important that you honour this request.