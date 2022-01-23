Revolutionising women's sexual health with

MILLIONS of women around the world suffer with pain and discomfort of their reproductive organs throughout their lives.

Common symptoms include reduced or lack of vaginal lubrication, pain and discomfort during intercourse, bladder weakness, chronic pelvic pain, and a diminished sense of arousal and difficulty in achieving orgasm.

Along with cutting-edge technology and the latest approaches to clinical care, Dr Janice Simmonds-Fisher, clinical director of Bioregeneration Medical Centre is currently rolling out an innovative treatment to provide high-quality health care to women with such issues.

Dr Simmonds-Fisher said the treatment, called LilyCare, “is the best treatment for women who seek to revolutionise their sexual health while improving their bladder/pelvic function”.

LilyCare is a female shockwave therapy that improves the quality of life for women by treating the most intimate women's health issues, including chronic pelvic pain or discomfort during intercourse and bladder instability.

“It's a revolutionary, fast-acting, non-invasive treatment of common female sexual dysfunctions and urological disorders. The treatment also works as a urinary incontinence/leakage treatment by decreasing bladder overactivity, improving overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms and improves pelvic function which helps to improve quality of life of patients,” Dr Simmonds-Fisher said. “LilyCare takes only a few minutes and allows female patients to resume day-to-day activities immediately. Each treatment session is about 20 minutes in length, and after just six sessions a woman's natural pleasure is restored. LilyCare releases the body's natural mechanisms to create new blood vessels, increasing blood flow to the areas critical for female pleasure, strength, and repair.”

According to Dr Simmonds-Fisher, the treatment has been used by medical doctors worldwide and has seen great results. It is also the first of its kind in Jamaica.

She said Lilycare will help to:

• improve women's sexual health and libido: LilyCare is the gold standard medical treatment for women's sexual health issues. Studies suggest that it is effective for treating women's sexual dysfunction issues. LilyCare is a fast and effective solution to help reduce pain or discomfort during intercourse to gain the pleasure and enjoyment out of the life they deserve;

• overcome barriers in the bedroom: After a treatment session, patients can go back to work or home to their loved ones feeling more confident — without medication or surgery;

• improve bladder function: LilyCare will help to decrease or resolve overactive bladder and/or urinary incontinence helping to reduce bladder discomfort and improve bladder function;

• improve chronic pelvic pain: LilyCare is an effective treatment modality for the improvement of pain and quality of life in patients with chronic pelvic pain. It is therefore recommended as a part of individualised treatment strategies in such patients to improve quality of life.