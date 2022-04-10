Sandals hosts World Health Day fair

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Team members at Sandals Resorts International (SRI) headquartered locations in Montego Bay recently benefited from an on-site health fair dedicated to health awareness and testing for its employees, as part of the World Health Day observations by the resort company on Thursday.

The health and wellness fair was hosted by SRI in partnership with Guardian Group, Fraizer Fontaine and Kong Limited Insurance Providers, the National Blood Transfusion Service, Oneness Wellness Centre, Indus Life Sciences, First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union Limited, and Hospiten.

“Sandals believes in the holistic well-being of all our team members. We continuously maximise on occasions such as these to promote the well-being of our team and provide on-the-spot opportunities to benefit from attractive health-care offerings and we are grateful to our partners who came on board to support the initiative,” manager, human resources and event lead organiser, Tomeisha McKenzie said.

McKenzie also went on to thank the SRI leaders for supporting the day's event. She said: “The fact that the event was endorsed at the highest level beyond our human resources office speaks a lot and represents the care for our team members throughout the company.”

Throughout the day, team members accessed free medical screening for hypertension, diabetes, eye diseases, HIV and benefited from consultations with medical practitioners, nutritionists, fitness coaches and health insurance providers. They were also provided with the opportunity to donate blood through the National Blood Transfusion Service which had a mobile unit present.

The team members who participated were effusive in their praises.

“After participating in the fair, I would like to encourage everyone to prioritise their health and ensure they get checkups regularly, our bodies are always working so we must maintain it and treat it well,” Corporate Environment, Health and Safety Manager Gavin Palmer said.

“I want to thank the organisers for putting on this healthcare event. It has been well received. I learned a few things I will be putting into practice like increasing my water intake and trying to get at least 30 minutes of cardiovascular activity done daily,” shared Public Relations Administrator Ramizann Williams.

Overel Hall, from the information technology division who donated blood, said, “I am always willing to donate blood but not able to find the time to do it, so it was convenient to just step out of my office and exercise a civic duty which can save another person's life.”

Easy, efficient and insightful were a few of the adjectives participants used to describe medical testing services provided.

“The testing process was smooth and the medical representative courteous and helpful. My blood pressure reading was a little elevated and the nurse on site was very helpful in providing tips on how I could address this. Participating in the fair was a good experience and I would like to thank the organizing committee for a very beneficial event,” said Judith Rodney from the technical services division.

Sandals Resorts International continues to be vested in ensuring its team members live active, healthy lives and fosters a safe and healthy work environment.