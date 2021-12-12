Saving tubes, birthing lives

NORDIA Jhenae Thompson is a successful banker and an extremely grateful patient, but she also had a turbulent journey to a safe delivery at 33 years old, post two ectopic pregnancies.

The first occurred with a salpingectomy — a surgical procedure where one or both of a woman's fallopian tubes are removed — at 21. Nordia was severely pained by the loss, although at the time, she already had two successful pregnancies and was not making any plans to conceive soon.

A subsequent visit to her general practitioner for a yeast infection led to her discovering she was pregnant, but it was an ectopic pregnancy which was not viable. The loss of a tube in order to save her life was a huge emotional shock.

Although she had two previous pregnancies and two other children she still wanted other children to complete her family. She was overjoyed when seven years later at 28, despite only having one tube she became pregnant. And then, her world was turned upside down. There came the searing pain on her left side with her only remaining tube. She feared the worst — another ectopic.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when the fertilised egg becomes implanted outside of the womb usually in the fallopian tube. Early in the first trimester is usually when a diagnosis of an ectopic pregnancy is made. An ectopic pregnancy leaves a patient devastated and constitutes a medical emergency. In most scenarios, the onset of the malady begins with abdominal cramping, excruciating pelvic pain, and even systemic shock which could lead to death. Intense haemorrhaging occurs due to the ectopic pregnancy causing the tubes to become ruptured, demanding the need for immediate surgery. The patient could go into shock, experiencing infection which becomes septic leading to death. Ectopic pregnancy calls for immediate surgery. This surgery reduces the risk of the patient developing complications from blood loss.

The sad story is that women not only lose that foetus but also are at risk for a damaged tube, which is in most cases removed to prevent intra-abdominal haemorrhage, thus limiting chances of ever getting pregnant again. Intro-vitro fertilisation, which could be attempted, is, however, quite expensive.

But, Dr David Abner Brown, an obstetrics and gynaecology consultant with over forty years of experience, a member of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and former head of Department of OBGYN at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, has employed an alternative which saves the tubes of women experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

The alternative, termed suture haemostasis, according to Dr Brown, will save the tube and arrest the haemorrhage, rather than removal of the tube, which would reduce the fertility chances by 50 per cent. Suture haemostasis is the use of sutures to prevent further bleeding from the ectopic site. This would lead to healing of the tube and recanalisation after the products of ectopic conception are removed.

Weeping that she did not want to lose another tube, Thompson decided to undergo the procedure as she and her partner prayerfully wished for more children for their family. The procedure entailed the removal of ectopic pregnancy products which are extracted and sent to a lab to confirm by scientific objective criteria the presence of an ectopic pregnancy.

“The doctor assured me that removing the tube was not a part of the procedure, as he had developed a new technique call suture haemostasis. This technique involves tubal conservation with haemostasis. I had to listen, tough as it was, and made the decision to proceed. To lose again another baby and this time aware of the pregnancy, honestly left me numb and cold. Dr Brown on advising about the above procedure, which could be done to save the tube and thus I would be given the possibility of being able to conceive again. I was already a marginal case having lost one tube and with faith I consented to the procedure. I felt hopeful, knowing that the surgeon was experienced and had performed previous procedures successful. My family and friends were equally cautious of my situation and prayed that I wasn't at risk… thankfully the surgery was a success,” Thompson said.

At 33 years old after the successful suture haemostasis surgery, Thompson successfully conceived.

“I was handled with 'kid gloves' by Dr Brown and his team. I did all the research and at the slightest variance, I was at the doctor with my list of enquiries. The good thing is that Dr Brown facilitates, like all wise doctors, open communication with patients. That is very important because in revealing your medical history you obtain basic common sense directions that can make such a difference in your life,” Thompson added.

On July 18, 2021, Thompson delivered her third child — a bouncing baby boy named Roderick Fitz Aubrey Watson.

Further, Dr Brown said haemostasis is often a challenge when using linear salpingostomy as a conservative surgical method for the treatment of tubal ectopic pregnancy. He said suture haemostasis may be used with larger ectopic gestations and with a hemoperitoneum (ruptured ectopic pregnancy).

With Thompson's case, Dr Brown said his is a straightforward procedure and his team has been training and advising their colleagues to practice the new technique which is a preferred fertility option for the patient compared to the removal of the tube in a procedure called salpingectomy.

“Suture haemostasis must be an option in ectopic pregnancy, whether primary or recurrent since this method is cheap and tubal patency can be confirmed in the post-operation recovery phase,” he said.