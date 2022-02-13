Showing your teeth love

We're almost there, folks! There is just a short period of time left to make those last-minute preparations for Valentine's Day. In the midst of the hustle and bustle among lovers, remember to not neglect your dental hygiene. Here I offer tips to keep your teeth healthy for Valentine's Day and beyond.

Trust the right team to keep your smile healthy

You can brush and floss religiously, but that will do little on its own to keep your smile healthy. Your best oral health can only be achieved when your daily oral hygiene is done in conjunction with routine professional cleanings and exams.

Even more, you should trust a team that not only has a highly-trained staff, but the tools and technology to offer the earliest, most accurate detection of issues like tooth decay and gum disease.

Handle Valentine's candy with care

This is a tricky one. When it comes to the risks that holidays pose to your oral health, Valentine's Day is also at the top of the list. That's all because of the candy. People of all ages swap sweet treats on Valentine's Day. But how can you keep your teeth safe when they're surrounded in sugary residue? It's not realistic to tell you to avoid it completely, but candy in moderation is best if you can't resist a candy heart or two. Even then, you should rinse your mouth with water to wash away the sweet particles left behind. Skip the sugary, sticky candy hearts and caramel-filled chocolates and create non-edible Valentine's Day gifts.

Keep your breath kissable fresh

One of the best parts of a great date is the end. For a pleasurable goodnight kiss with your Valentine, you'll want fresh breath that draws someone closer to you, not foul-smelling breath that repels them. You can be more confident with a minty clean mouth by following some of these tips:

• Brush your tongue as part of your daily oral hygiene routine.

• Use a mouthwash that fights bacteria and gingivitis, as well as masks odour.

• Choose sugarless chewing gum and sugar-free breath mints.

• Stay away from especially pungent food on date night, like onions and garlic.

If these strategies don't work, it could be a sign of an underlying oral health problem such as tooth decay or gum disease.

Make an appointment

We've given you these last-minute dental tips just in time for Valentine's Day, but honestly, it's helpful advice any day of the year. Your teeth and gums depend on your commitment to good oral hygiene, a healthy lifestyle, and consistent professional care from a highly-skilled dental team.

