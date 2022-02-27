Start scoring!

NUMBERS matter! They tell how well your favourite football team is performing or how your child has done on an exam. They even tell you how well a business is doing. The the same can be said where medicine is concerned. Numbers in medicine tell how well different aspects of our various bodily systems are performing. They help in diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Though relatively new to our Jamaican setting, the calcium score is one such important medical number that has proven useful across the world in preventative medicine, especially where cardiovascular or heart-related disease are concerned – heart attacks included.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in an update just last year stated the following in part, as it relates to cardiovascular diseases:

• They remain the number one cause of death worldwide, accounting for 32 per cent of all deaths (17.9 million people).

• Heart attack and stroke accounted for 85 per cent of these heart-related deaths.

• Over 75 per cent of death by cardiovascular disease take place in middle to low-income countries (Jamaica included).

• It is important to detect heart-related diseases as early as possible for the best possible outcomes.

This is where coronary artery calcium scoring comes in.

Role of calcium scoring in the prevention of heart attacks

If one imagines the coronary arteries as pipes through which oxygen rich blood flows to the heart muscles, it may be easier for them to picture what may happen should plaque (tiny deposits of fat) start building up. It will hinder the flow. The more plaque builds up, the greater the resistance through that vessel. This plaque may be unstable and will increase your chance of a heart attack.

It is then important that as we get older, we know how well our coronary arteries are doing. One way to do this is via the calcium score.

A calcium score is a numerical figure that is obtained through a non-invasive (no injections or cuts needed), radiological imaging method (utilises CT scanner) that gathers information about the presence, location and extent of calcified plaque in the coronary arteries.

The presence of plaque and its extent can also help physicians to determine:

• Whether to put patients on statins (lipid-lowering medication)

• Which statin is best for a patient, that is the intensity or how strong the medication will be

• The extent of possible non-medical intervention

• Whether the patient needs other interventions such as catheter angiography or stents.

How is it done?

Obtaining excellent diagnostic images of the heart is generally a little bit harder as the heart is a moving muscle (that's how we want to keep it) which may create blur. It is for this reason, that some patients may be given betablockers (medication to help lower the heart rate) and perhaps a vasodilator (medication to temporarily open the blood vessel). The use of these drugs makes this a special examination done by a trained cardiac CT technologist who works with a cardiac CT trained radiologist or cardiologist.

The patient is put to lie on the CT table after attaching ECG leads to monitor the heart rate. He/she is then asked to follow simple breathing instructions. The images are then taken, lasting for only about two minutes.

The images are then analysed under special software for the amount and extent of calcium build-up in the vessels. A score is then assigned. These scores indicate a risk which range from very mild (score is 0) to severe (score is greater than 400).

Finally, a report is generated to indicate the risk of heart attack and stroke when the following is determined: gender, age, race, total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol amongst a few other factors to put it all together.

Are you prone to heart attack?

There are certain risk factors that deem a person suitable for the scan. These include:

• Men 40 years and older

• Women 45 years and older

• Diabetics

• Hypertensives (high blood pressure)

• Smokers

• People with a high body mass index (BMI), that is being overweight or obese

• People lacking sufficient physical activity

• Those with a family history of heart disease

The new norm

Though calcium scoring has been about for a while, it wasn't until 2018, that it became incorporated in the American Heart Association's guideline as the first line screening tool in determining cardiovascular risk in patients without chest pain or other symptoms. This was based on its ability to identify, with a high degree of accuracy, patients who will or will not benefit from statin treatment.

A referral for this test is not needed for men 40 years and older and women 45 years and older. However, it is always advised to get a thorough work up with your family doctor with whom the results will be sent.

Putting it all together

We are in the era of individualised medicine and a calcium score is a number unique to you.

Numbers do matter. Numbers like how long we live. Heart attacks can lessen this number. Don't let your heart attack! Get a calcium score test done because as we say in Jamaica, “prevention is better than cure”. Don't let your heart attack!

Kamala Anderson is a radiographer and trained cardiac CT Technologist. For more information she may be contacted at andersonkamala@yahoo.com or on Instagram at radkam876