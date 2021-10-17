Treating erectile dysfunction

Viagra , Cialis, Strong Back are commonly touted as the holy grail for improving sexual performance among men in our society. In fact, there are numerous medications and home-made tonics that have been proposed as the solution to reducing the effects of erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction, commonly known as ED, occurs when a man can no longer get or keep an erection which then affects his ability to have sexual intercourse.

There are numerous factors that can cause ED in men, however, it is most common in men who have diabetes, which damages nerves and blood vessels. It can also be linked to other conditions common in men such as high blood pressure and heart disease.

Dr Janice Simmonds-Fisher, physician and CEO at the Bioregeneration Integrated Medical Centre, said several treatments focus on the ingesting of a small blue pill before intercourse in order to see results.

But, while the solutions are effective, the physician said they can encourage a high level of dependence on medication, which can have negative long-term effects on the body.

Instead, Dr Simmonds-Fisher, proposes an alternative to the blue pills — low-intensity shockwave therapy (ED1000).

According to Dr Simmonds-Fisher, over 50 per cent of men worldwide suffer from erectile dysfunction and ED1000 may bring long-lasting improvement in erectile function and sexual health to millions of men without pain or the use of medication.

Dr Simmonds-Fisher said the ED1000 device is the only one of its kind in Jamaica, and the treatment sees over 80 per cent success rate in men, plus is effective in men who have tried other medications that were unsuccessful.

“Low-intensity shock wave therapy has certainly been one of our most effective treatment options for our patients here at the clinic with our patients seeing great success with using the device. We aim to increase the awareness of this service to help more men suffering from this condition which can negatively affect their quality of life, relationships, mental health, and overall confidence. Additionally, a large number of our patients visit us because they are experiencing erectile dysfunction, however, we discover that they are experiencing some underlying issues that need to be addressed,” Dr Simmonds-Fisher said.

The treatment, which is said to take no longer than 20 to 30 minutes to be administered, uses a small device that delivers soundwaves called low-intensity shockwaves to the penis and stimulates receptor repair and development of new blood vessels to help regain strong erectile function. A certain frequency of shock waves is focused onto the treatment area triggering the release of chemical messengers that promote blood vessel repair and new blood vessel receptors.

Results are said to be clear within the first six sessions and patients experience a high rate of satisfaction for more than a year after completing the treatment course – without reliance on medications.

Following the initial series of treatments, no additional treatments are required, however, the treatment can be repeated as often as necessary since it is non-invasive, painless, and there are no side effects.

Will it work for me?

Men with blood vessel problems (vascular dysfunction) will be the best candidates. Eighty per cent of all erectile dysfunction cases are related to blood vessel problems. ED1000 is effective in most of these cases, even when other treatments were not successful:

Damage from advancing age

High blood pressure

Diabetes

High cholesterol

Heart disease

Long-term smoking

Long-term alcohol use

Certain medications

Low testosterone levels

Surgeries or injuries that affect the pelvic area such as prostate surgery

Emotional or psychological causes, including depression, stress, anxiety, relationship problems or other mental health conditions

*Obesity

*Chronic inflammation

Why would I choose the ED1000 over other ED treatments?

Patients with treatment responses to ED1000 do not need to use medications (pills or injections) to get an erection suitable for intercourse. This means you do not need to rely on medications, take them before sex, or have to deal with side effects and the expense of ED medications. In addition, for men who cannot take some ED medications due to interactions with other drugs, this can be an excellent treatment choice.

How many people have been treated locally using ED1000?

Bioregeneration Integrated Medical Centre has provided this service for four years and have treated approximately 100-120 men.

What is the success rate?

In cases of mild to moderate ED the treatment is successful in over 80 per cent of men. The sooner the treatment is done, the better the chances of a high success rate. Patients who previously relied on oral medication to improve their sexual function were able to discontinue the medication in nearly 75 per cent of the cases. In severe cases, patients who did not respond to oral PDE5-I medication (Viagra, Cialis, Levitra) were able to successfully combine oral medication and shock wave treatment. ED1000 treatment was successful in 72 per cent of these patients.

Is shock wave therapy safe?

Yes, the treatment is completely safe. It is non-invasive, and no medications are used. There are no reported side effects during, immediately following, or post-treatment. Patients are able to return to their daily routines immediately following each treatment session. Shockwaves have been used medicinally for over three decades to improve heart health, increase bone density, treat kidney stones, and as a proven ED treatment.

Bioregeneration Integrated Medical Centre is currently offering a special discount on their erectile dysfunction services and encourage men to come in for a consultation.