Watch how you move accidents

AGGRESSIVELY pulling bodies from vehicles and rushing victims to hospitals are often done by passers-by in an attempt to save lives. But could they be causing more damage?

First responders are often called upon to extract victims after every severe traumatic event, which could leave victims trapped, either in a vehicle or under rubble. It is important that first responders, during the process of extrication, remain mindful not a cause injury or aggravate any injuries that may be present.

One of the most significant injuries that can be aggravated, or even caused, is a spinal column injury, in particular the cervical spine.

The spinal column is a series of interconnected bones, running from the neck down the coccyx (tail bone). They provide support, allow for flexibility and mobility, and protect the spinal cord.

After a traumatic event, the spinal column can be damaged with potentially life-threatening consequences. The spinal cord, which the bony spinal column protects, is a continuation of the brain and runs from the junction of the head and the neck and extends to approximately the junction of the upper two-thirds and lower one-third of the length of the bony spinal column, which corresponds to the level of the first lumbar vertebrae.

The spinal cord relays signals from the brain to the rest of the body, and therefore helps in controlling movement, sensation, blood pressure, breathing, bowel and bladder function, and many others. The injury to the spinal column will, in turn, cause injury to the spinal cord and can affect these functions to varying degrees, depending of the extent and level of the injury.

The loss of function occurs below the level of the injury, so if the spinal cord in the neck is injured, the upper limbs and lower limbs are affected; however, if the injury occurs below the neck, the upper limbs tend to be spared.

One important function is breathing. This is regulated by the spinal cord in the neck. It is therefore important to protect the spinal column as best as possible while extricating victims. This is done by keeping the spinal column is a neutral position. The best way to describe this position is to consider the the position a soldier assumes at attention. The movement of the neck should be controlled at all times; this is initially done with someone holding the head, neck and the shoulder in one controlled grip called manual in-line stabilisation. A rigid cervical collar should then be applied to the neck. The manual in-line stabilisation grip is continued with the collar on. This should be done before any movement occurs.

The next step requires multiple participants to keep the spinal column in the neutral position while transferring the victim to a backboard, logrolling technique. Once on the backboard, the victim's body, from head to feet, should be strapped down to prevent any movement during transport. It must be noted that other important resuscitative efforts will be carried out; however, it is important that the spine is protected in the neutral position during the entire resuscitative and extraction mission.

Dr Duane Patten is a neurosurgeon, minimally invasive and complex spine surgeon. He can be found at Island Surgical Partners, Office 16, Medical Associates Hospital, 18 Tangerine Place, Kingston 10. Contact him at 876-667-3288 or 876-513-5708.