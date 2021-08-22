Why do my teeth look chalky white?

HAVE chalky white teeth? Let's explore why.

Why your teeth look chalky white

Chalky white teeth are known as fluorosis. It occurs when a great amount of fluoride has been consumed, which then comes in contact with the teeth and changes the appearance of the enamel.

Children are usually more susceptible to being affected by fluorosis due to the development of their permanent teeth. It, therefore, remains on the teeth throughout adulthood. Some things that can lead to fluorosis are the consumption of toothpaste and fluoridated toothpaste without even noticing it and the overconsumption of fluoridated mouthwash and fluoridated supplements.

Fluorosis can be categorised into three stages: mild, moderate, and severe fluorosis. Moderate and severe fluorosis are rare.

Mild fluorosis

This is where there is a minimal level of chalky white appearance on the teeth. This chalky white appearance is usually seen at the incisal edge (lower end) of the tooth, or it can appear at the posterior teeth (back tooth).

Moderate fluorosis

This is where the colour of the teeth starts to change to yellow while having the chalky white appearance at the same time. It usually takes over the entire surface of the tooth, which can cause the tooth to have a disfigured feature.

Severe fluorosis

This is where there has been a complete change in the colour of the teeth, with them appearing brown and having small pits on the surface of the teeth. This colour change and pit feature would appear on the entire surface of the teeth.

Can fluorosis go away?

Unfortunately, fluorosis cannot go away because it has already caused damage to the enamel, which, therefore, means that fluorosis is permanent. However, it can be treated. Of note, once it is a mild case of fluorosis, it usually isn't treated because it is not as severe.

The following procedures that can be used to treat fluorosis can also help with aesthetics:

Crowns: These are single caps that resemble the tooth, which would be placed over the damaged teeth. These crowns are usually made from zirconia.

Veneers: This is a thin cap that resembles the tooth that would also be placed over the tooth, however, it only covers the front of the tooth while the crown covers the entire tooth. Veneers can be made from porcelain.

Bonding: This is where a bonding substance is coated over the tooth with a hard resin that bonds to the enamel, and is placed under a light cure machine.

Other cosmetic dentistry procedures can also be done. I should inform you that teeth whitening is not a safe treatment method because it will cause damage to the enamel, which is already at risk, and can also contribute to the worsening of the appearance of the fluorosis.

How can fluorosis be prevented or managed?

Fluorosis can be prevented or managed by minimising the amount of fluoridated toothpaste used on the toothbrush to a pea-sized amount and minimising the amount of mouthwash that is used. Also, when brushing, encourage the child to refrain from consuming the toothpaste or mouthwash that contains fluoride. It is important, too, that when you're visiting the dentist for your cleaning that you request your fluoride treatment.

Dr Sharon Robinson, DDS has offices at Dental Place Cosmetix Spa, located at shop #5, Winchester Business Centre, 15 Hope Road, Kingston 10. Dr Robinson is an adjunct lecturer at the University of Technology, Jamaica, School of Oral Health Sciences. She may be contacted at 876-630-4710. Like their Facebook page, Dental Place Cosmetix Spa.