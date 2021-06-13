Why they do it

NINETEEN years ago, Franklyn White saw the difficulties his stepmother faced when she was in dire need of blood. A few years later, he watched as his sister died at Spanish Town Hospital after being stabbed by unknown assailants. She, too, needed blood but didn't get enough because of the limited supply.

Today, 54-year-old White donates blood religiously.

In fact, he will be among six people being recognised by the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) tomorrow, World Blood Donor Day, for donating over 50 units of blood.

“I was first introduced to the idea of donating blood as an adult, when... a loved one needed blood. When I was looking at what was happening, I realised that it was not easy to get persons to give blood,” White told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

“You may find that you need somebody to donate blood on behalf of a loved one, and when you ask around, there are a lot of excuses [as to] why they cannot: they are afraid of needles, have tattoos, their blood count is low… they have all the excuses. So, I was saying that a time may come when I need blood and may have a problem. And, while you may be willing to give to others, it is very hard to find persons to reciprocate,” he explained.

The 54-year-old has, therefore, pledged to donate blood frequently, with hopes that his family would be in good standing if a need for blood arises.

“You might not get back the help when you need it, and I have a personal experience with that. My own sister died from a lack of blood. I watched my sister die. So, I opened an account with the 'Blood Bank' [NBTS], and I started donating blood,” White told Your Health Your Wealth.

When he got married and was expecting his first child, he became even more serious about donating blood.

“I started thinking about my family. When my wife needed blood for her pregnancy, I could give [blood for] her; I didn't have to ask anybody for it. I wanted to ensure that my family can be protected. If they need blood, I can just produce my blood card. I can give blood four times a year, so I try to stick to that regimen... Even though I started giving blood late, I was able to reach this milestone,” he said.

In the meantime, NBTS Blood Donor Organiser Igol Allen told Your Health Your Wealth a virtual ceremony with Jamaica, Cayman and Bermuda is to be held to honour three of the Blood Bank's young ambassadors and three other individuals, including White.

“In all, we're recognising six persons: three young people who continue to be ambassadors to the service through planning blood drives and raising awareness, and the other three persons include one who has donated over 100 units [of blood] and two who have just passed their 50th unit,” Allen said.

White is honoured to be among those being recognised by the Blood Bank this year, despite a more low-key event in adherence with COVID-19 protocols.

“I feel good to be recognised for my achievement. Not only that I achieved it, but that persons have benefited from it,” he said.

Shemar Shand, a medical student at The University of the West Indies, Mona, told Your Health Your Wealth that, like White, a personal incident pushed him to become a regular blood donor.

“The first time I donated blood was in 2017 at a high school blood drive. Since then, I've donated blood quite a few times. One time, in particular, was to help a relative that was gravely ill,” Shand recounted.

“Through that experience, coupled with the fact that I am now a medical student, I truly understand the importance of blood donations and how many lives it can help save. I am, therefore, encouraging you, once you have met the requirements, to donate blood, and remember that one donation can save up to three lives,” Shand added.

For 18-year-old Kert Armstrong, becoming a blood donor was sparked by his wanting to know his blood type.

“I donated blood last year and this month. Firstly, I never knew my blood type, and I thought that it would've been a very bad thing if anything happened to me or anybody in my family and I don't know my blood type…that would mean nobody cyaa help me, and if I could help somebody, I don't know my blood type so I would just be helpless and can't do anything,” he said.

There are four major blood types — A, B, AB, and O — which are then classified based on a Rhesus factor of being either positive or negative. In a blood transfusion, the donor and recipient must be blood compatible to prevent complications. Tests are conducted during the blood donation process to determine an individual's blood type.

“Secondly, I know that people out there need blood, and I am a very healthy person. I can help out somebody by just giving blood once a year or two times a year, so why not? My parents are really happy. The first time I gave blood, I was 16, but I couldn't just go and give blood; I had to get permission from them,” Armstrong added.

In April 2020, NBTS reported a “significant shortage of blood supply across the island”, saying that its supply was exacerbated by the outbreak of coronavirus locally.

Pointing out that the demand for blood continues to outstrip the local supply, Allen called on more Jamaicans to start donating blood across the 10 centres on the island.

“We only meet about 50 per cent of the country's demand, so there is a constant need for blood. What we want to do is use this forum to encourage persons, especially young people, to go out and start donating. It is not only good for the person that is receiving it but also for the donor. In donating, you get to screen your health and especially in young males, there's a reduced risk of coronary disease,” Allen said.

World Blood Donor Day will be commemorated under the theme, 'Give blood and keep the world beating'.